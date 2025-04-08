MissionSquare Retirement to build out personal wealth unit, hires Betsy Schroeder to lead retail solutions

Washington, D.C., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement is pleased to announce the appointment of Betsy Schroeder as head of Retail Products. In this newly created position, Schroeder will be responsible for building out the firm’s retail product offering and solution set.

“At MissionSquare, we understand the important role in- and out-of-plan solutions can play when it comes to serving the holistic needs of individuals and their families,” said Andre Robinson, chief executive officer and president of MissionSquare Retirement. “Introducing this new position to the firm is an important step for our team as we look to build the most optimal and efficient model to align with today’s evolving retirement plan industry. We are thrilled that Betsy will lead the team as she brings an experienced background in retail solutions development.”

Schroeder comes to MissionSquare with more than 25 years of financial services experience and a successful, proven track record of retail product development. Most recently, she was head of Investment Product Management and Relationship Management at MassMutual. In this role, she was responsible for managing and overseeing MassMutual’s broker-dealer investment products and developing and growing the firm’s overall competitive product offering.

“Betsy’s deep industry experience will benefit us greatly as we look to further advance our retail personal wealth offerings,” added Jeffrey Gibson, chief product strategy officer at MissionSquare Retirement. “With a strong history of developing and growing retail product offerings for employers, Betsy will play an instrumental role in expanding our solution set and executing our go-to-market strategy.”

Schroeder earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bryant University, is a Certified Public Accountant and holds FINRA Series 6 and 26 licenses. She is based in Canton, Conn., and reports directly to Gibson.

MissionSquare continues to grow and expand its solutions to further strengthen its position in the market. This includes introducing new tools and resources to help employees and their families build retirement security.

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since its founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit financial services company, we manage and administer over $72.0 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of Dec. 31, 2024. Includes 457(b) plans, 401(a) plans, 403(b) plans, Retirement Health Savings plans, Employer Investment Program plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

Laura Maulucci MissionSquare Retirement (202) 655-5420

