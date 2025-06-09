Submit Release
Change to Perseus's Senior Management Team

Perth, Western Australia/June 10, 2025/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to advise that Ms Amanda Weir has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of Perseus to pursue other opportunities. Ms Weir will formally leave the Company with effect from July 2, 2025.

Mr Brett Hartmann, Perseus’s current General Manager Operations, will assume responsibilities for the operations, while the Company considers its longer-term leadership options.

Mr Hartmann, who has been with Perseus since April 2024, is a key member of the senior leadership team participating in all operating decisions related to the Company’s assets. His deep knowledge and understanding of our assets is critical for Perseus to maintain safe steady-state operations while continuing to deliver in line with our market production and cost guidance.

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine, said:

On behalf of the Perseus Board and our team, I would like to thank Amanda for her contributions to the Company. Amanda brought a wealth of technical and operational expertise and has guided our operations through recent challenges to establish a platform for the next phase of growth. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares: 1,362,221,512

Performance rights: 10,056,681

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com 		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director		 CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

