Vice-Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay Presents Economic Priorities in New Edition of “Government Page”

Tue. 08 of April of 2025, 13:51h

On the morning of April 8th, 2025, the Vice Prime-Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister for Tourism and Environment, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, took part in the recording of a new episode of the “Página do Governo”, “Government Page” program, an institutional communication initiative aimed at strengthening direct dialogue between the Executive and the population. The episode, which will soon be broadcast on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL Portuguese acronyms) and published on the Government's digital platforms, focused on the Government's strategic priorities in the economic area and the importance of inter-ministerial coordination to promote sustainable growth.

During the interview, the Vice Prime Minister presented the overall vision of his mandate, highlighting job creation, diversification of the economy and attracting foreign investment as the main priorities. He also highlighted the progress made in tourism, agriculture, fisheries and blue economy sectors, which are considered fundamental pillars of the national economic development strategy.

In carrying out his duties as Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay explained his role in coordinating and harmonizing public policies for the various productive sectors, advocating an integrated approach that allows for greater efficiency in the implementation of programmes and projects throughout the country. He also stressed the importance of macroeconomic stability and modernizing the business environment as essential conditions for boosting the private sector and strengthening the competitiveness of the Timorese economy.

He also spoke about the results of recent official visits to partner countries, referring to the agreements signed in the areas of trade, investment and technical cooperation as concrete instruments to boost the national economy and strengthen Timor-Leste's position at regional and international level. He also highlighted the recent accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the ongoing process of full integration into ASEAN.

The “Página do Governo” “Government Page” program is promoted by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in partnership with RTTL. It has Nélia Chaves as presenter, Ika Moniz as executive producer and technical support from the communications teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Government Spokesperson's Office and the member of the Government interviewed.

The aim of this platform is to strengthen transparency and proximity between the government and citizens, allowing the population to follow the main decisions and public policies in progress in an accessible and informed way.