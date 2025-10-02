Government Releases Report with 9 Interventions to Strengthen Food Security and Nutrition

Thu. 02 of Outubro of 2025, 11:17h

The Government, through the Office of the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister Coordinator for Social Affairs, in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and other development partners, today, September 25th 2025, launched the Holistic Agriculture, Food and Nutrition (HAFOUN) Report – a cost-benefit analysis that identifies nine high-return interventions to strengthen food security, nutrition and livelihoods across the country.

Developed through extensive consultations with more than 100 stakeholders, the report is based on an independent assessment conducted by Mettalytics, an international consultancy specialising in evidence-based cost-benefit analysis in the fields of food security, nutrition and development. This independent perspective ensures that the findings and recommendations reflect rigorous and impartial analysis. The report underscores the importance of investing in agriculture- and nutrition-sensitive social protection as a way to break the cycle of hunger and poverty, providing a roadmap to scale up interventions that can improve household nutrition, increase farmers’ incomes and contribute to long-term sustainable development.

The report highlights that, if the interventions are scaled up, Timor-Leste could achieve significant improvements in agricultural productivity and food security: rice, maize and horticulture yields could rise by around 60%; coffee production could double; and export crops such as vanilla and pepper could expand. These efforts have the potential to generate US$133 million in annual profits for 190,000 families, increase agribusiness revenues by US$14 million and reduce food insecurity from 42% to 29%. Improved nutrition and food access are also expected to reduce child mortality by 15% and chronic malnutrition (stunting) by 12%.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Mariano Assanami Sabino, stressed that “this report is more than numbers – it is about people, their dignity and their future. Our commitment is clear: from the womb to the end of life, every Timorese must have the right to adequate food and nutrition.”

The launch brought together representatives from the Government, United Nations agencies, civil society organisations, the private sector and development partners. Participants highlighted the importance of strategic investments in food security and nutrition to achieve national priorities and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Jacqueline de Groot, WFP Country Representative in Timor-Leste, described the report as a milestone in evidence-based policymaking, stating that “this analysis provides decision-makers with the tools to channel resources where they will have the greatest impact. By prioritising these interventions, Timor-Leste can achieve measurable progress in reducing malnutrition and strengthening resilience.”

The HAFOUN Report, prepared with WFP’s technical support and based on Mettalytics’ independent assessment, forms part of a broader agenda to ensure that every investment in food systems contributes to peace, stability and prosperity. The findings will also inform ongoing regional and global dialogues, including the Global Task Force on Social Protection for Nutrition.

Follow us on Facebook