How National Parks Became the Dream Wedding Venue of 2025

Couple saying their vows at sunset in Tahiti Couple taking in the beauty of Iceland after they exchanged their vows by a waterfall Couple looking at the golden sunset on a cliff in Greece after their ceremony

National parks are now the backdrop for the world’s most intimate weddings—and it’s redefining romance.

Couples don’t want to perform anymore—they want to feel” — Amber Peyrotty - Zephyr & Luna

A growing number of couples are choosing national parks and remote natural areas as the backdrop for their wedding ceremonies, according to recent trends in the wedding and travel industries. The rise in outdoor elopements reflects a broader shift toward intimate, experience-driven weddings, as well as an increased interest in sustainable travel practices.

Data from Google Trends shows that global search interest in “national park elopement” has grown by more than 280% since 2020. Social platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest also reflect this shift, with hashtags like #nationalparkelopement and #adventureelopement reaching hundreds of thousands of uses and shares.

According to a 2024 report by WeddingPro, more than 40% of millennial and Gen Z couples expressed interest in having a wedding “in nature” or “in a non-traditional location,” with many citing a desire for privacy, adventure, and lower stress.

Post-Pandemic Mindsets Influence Wedding Choices

The COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in shifting how couples approach wedding planning. Many postponed or canceled large weddings between 2020 and 2022, leading to a long-term reevaluation of the purpose and format of the traditional wedding. As a result, small, intentional ceremonies have gained popularity—not just as a backup plan, but as a preferred choice.

“Couples are no longer prioritizing guest lists or formal receptions,” says a representative from a European wedding planning network. “They’re prioritizing emotional connection, memorable locations, and travel experiences that reflect their values.”

Elopements in U.S. national parks such as Yosemite, Glacier, Zion, and Olympic are increasingly popular, while international parks in Iceland, Italy, and Canada are also seeing a rise in ceremony permit requests.

Sustainability Plays a Key Role

The rising popularity of national park weddings also reflects an increase in eco-conscious consumer behavior. Modern couples are seeking alternatives to large-scale events that require extensive travel, disposable decor, and high emissions. Outdoor ceremonies, when planned with proper guidelines, offer a lower-impact alternative.

Organizations such as Leave No Trace and park authorities have issued clear protocols for elopements and small weddings in public lands, emphasizing conservation and minimal disruption to the environment.

Wedding vendors and travel professionals working in national parks are increasingly obtaining certifications and educating clients about responsible practices, including obtaining permits, adhering to visitor caps, and avoiding off-trail damage.

Multi-Day Elopement Packages on the Rise

Another trend linked to the rise in national park weddings is the growing interest in multi-day elopement experiences. Couples are combining the ceremony with travel, often staying for several days in the location and including outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, or helicopter tours.

Data from The Knot's Global Wedding Study indicates that over 35% of couples who eloped in 2024 turned their celebration into a multi-day trip or adventure honeymoon.

“This isn’t just about the ceremony anymore,” notes a spokesperson for a U.S.-based elopement directory. “It’s about creating a meaningful, immersive experience that reflects the couple’s identity.”

Introversion, Mental Wellness, and Wedding Format

In addition to travel and sustainability motivations, some experts suggest that introversion, neurodiversity awareness, and mental health have also played a role in the rise of private, nature-based weddings. For many couples, particularly those overwhelmed by social expectations, traditional weddings are seen as emotionally taxing.

National park elopements allow for smaller guest lists—or none at all—offering couples a way to express their love in peaceful, visually stunning environments without the pressure of performance.

Mental health professionals have supported this shift, noting that such ceremonies may be less stressful and more emotionally resonant for individuals with social anxiety or neurodivergent traits.

Industry Response and Outlook

With demand rising, wedding professionals, travel agents, and national park authorities are adjusting services to accommodate elopements. Permit processes are being streamlined, educational resources are expanding, and new travel packages are being created for eloping couples.

Experts expect the national park elopement trend to continue into 2026 and beyond, as destination weddings evolve to reflect more personalized, purpose-driven travel.

