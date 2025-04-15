italki Welcomes the Wise Panda Community to Its Global Language Learning Platform

italki

italki, the world’s leading platform for human-led language learning, is proud to welcome the community of language tutors and students from Wise Panda.

We’re excited to welcome Wise Panda’s tutors and students. Both our companies share a commitment to human-centered learning, and we look forward to helping this vibrant community continue to thrive.” — Kevin Chen, CEO of italki

CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- italki , the world’s leading platform for human-led language learning, is proud to welcome the community of language tutors and students from Wise Panda, as Wise Panda shifts its company focus toward the development of its B2B product, Trait This transition brings more than 2,000 verified, high-quality tutors and over 20,000 language learners — delivering nearly 10,000 lessons per month — into the italki ecosystem, reinforcing its position as the world’s most trusted destination for personalized, one-on-one language instruction.“We’re excited to welcome Wise Panda’s tutors and students,” said Kevin Chen, CEO of italki. “Both our companies share a commitment to human-centered learning, and we look forward to helping this vibrant community continue to thrive.”A Shared Philosophy in Human-Centered LearningWise Panda and italki are united by a belief that language learning is most effective when it’s built on human interaction. While language apps and AI tools have gained traction in recent years, both companies have consistently prioritized real-time, one-on-one learning experiences guided by qualified teachers.For tutors, italki offers a familiar and supportive environment where they can continue growing their student base, focus on what they love — teaching — and connect with an even broader global network. For students, italki ensures continuity by providing access to their trusted tutors , as well as the opportunity to explore new instructors, languages, and learning tools.This partnership allows Wise Panda to confidently direct its community to a trusted platform with a strong reputation, robust infrastructure, and a shared vision for the future of education.A Smooth and Supportive TransitionBoth teams have collaborated closely to ensure the transition is handled with care and minimal disruption. Wise Panda is leading all direct communications with its tutors and students to guide them through the change and help them get started on italki with clarity and confidence.The handoff should enable tutors and students to move forward with their lessons and relationships in a stable environment. italki’s global support team and onboarding resources are available to ensure everyone feels welcomed and empowered throughout the process.Wise Panda will wind down operations following the transition, eliminating potential confusion and consolidating the community under the italki brand.“We’ve always admired italki’s commitment to tutor success and real human connection,” said Sam England, CEO and cofounder of Wise Panda. “We’re confident our community will thrive in this new chapter.”A Strategic Partnership for the FutureAs part of this collaboration, the Wise Panda founding team will stay involved in an advisory capacity, supporting italki’s continued growth and innovation. Their expertise in building trusted, human-first platforms aligns strongly with italki’s long-term product and community vision.This advisory relationship will help influence ongoing product enhancements, drawing on Wise Panda’s focus on tutor verification and teaching quality. italki also hopes to gain from tutor-student experience improvements, and thoughtful integration of emerging technologies like AI — always in service of real human connection, not as a replacement for it.italki’s Ongoing MissionWith millions of learners and tens of thousands of tutors, italki continues to lead the shift toward personal, teacher-led language learning across borders, cultures, and time zones. This latest chapter reflects italki’s deepening commitment to both sides of its marketplace — students seeking real progress and tutors seeking real opportunity.“Our goal has always been to create a place where language learning is personal, impactful, and human,” said Kevin Chen. “We’re thrilled that the Wise Panda community will now be part of that journey.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.