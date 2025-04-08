Copperloy Responds to Rising Tariffs with 100% American-Made Loading Dock Ramps

As tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico and Canada continue to impact costs and supply chains, U.S. manufacturers are facing increasing pressure.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico and Canada continue to impact costs and supply chains, U.S. manufacturers are facing increasing pressure. Copperloy offers a dependable, tariff-free solution with loading dock ramps made entirely in the United States—helping companies maintain quality and timelines without added costs.

Unlike competitors relying on foreign production, Copperloy manufactures every ramp at its Twinsburg, Ohio facility, avoiding cross-border complications and maintaining control over materials and processes.

Manufactured in the USA: A Competitive Advantage

Copperloy’s U.S.-based approach reduces delays and delivers consistent product quality. With all ramps engineered and built in Ohio, customers gain the reliability and speed today’s supply chain demands.

“Our customers benefit from our ongoing investment in American manufacturing,” says Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager at Copperloy. “We’re committed to minimizing any outside cost pressures.”

Engineered for Strength and Stability

Copperloy dock loading ramps are built for safety, performance, and reliability. A single-cylinder hydraulic system cuts pump times by up to 50% over traditional models—boosting productivity and reducing maintenance.

Other performance-driven features include:

• An 8-foot level off for smoother forklift transitions

• 7-inch safety curbs

• A 15-inch lip with safety chains

• High-strength serrated steel grating for durability in demanding environments

Built to Last, Built for America

With over 70 years of industry expertise, Copperloy is proud to offer high-quality, American-made material handling equipment. From mobile yard ramps to dock boards, every product reflects a commitment to precision and long-lasting performance.

“Our customers want lasting value from brands they can trust,” says Pohlmeyer. “With Copperloy, they know they’re getting reliable equipment backed by decades of American manufacturing.”

As economic challenges evolve, Copperloy continues to stand behind U.S. businesses—offering cost-effective, high-performance solutions without the burden of foreign tariffs.

For more information, contact Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager, at (800) 321-4968 ext. 221 or via email at apohlmeyer@copperloy.com.

