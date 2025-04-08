Phi Wallet Expands Into Canada with MSB License for Secure Gold Ownership

Phi Wallet

Phi Wallet secures Canadian MSB license, enabling digital, spendable gold ownership and expanding its global footprint.

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phi Wallet, a pioneering fintech company transforming gold ownership and digital payments, has obtained a Money Services Business (MSB) License in Canada. This regulatory approval marks a significant step in its mission to bridge traditional gold investment with modern financial solutions.

With this license, Phi Wallet can now offer users seamless liquidation of gold holdings, enabling transactions through card payments, money transfers, and instant gold-backed financial services. By integrating the reliability of physical gold with digital accessibility, Phi Wallet empowers individuals with a secure, spendable, and borderless financial alternative.

Driving Financial Inclusion Through Innovation

"Gold has long been a trusted store of value, but accessibility has always been a challenge. Our goal at Phi Wallet is to change that by enabling anyone to use and manage gold like cash. The MSB license in Canada brings us one step closer to this vision," said Eslam Anbar, CEO of Phi Wallet.

The company has already established a strong presence in Europe and Southeast Asia and is now expanding into North America. Through its gold-backed digital solutions, Phi Wallet is redefining wealth preservation by offering users an alternative to volatile fiat currencies.

Fully Regulated and Sharia-Compliant Gold Ownership

Phi Wallet ensures its services align with the highest standards of security and transparency. Backed by 100% physical LBMA-certified gold, Phi Wallet mobile app operates on blockchain technology, providing full transparency, verifiability, and the ability for users to redeem physical gold at any time.

As a Sharia-compliant financial solution, Phi Wallet offers ethical and interest-free access to wealth management, reinforcing trust among users looking for an Islamic finance-compliant alternative.

Redefining Financial Freedom

More than just a fintech platform, Phi Wallet is leading the charge in real-world asset tokenization, instant liquidity, and borderless payments. By combining the strength of gold with digital financial tools, the company is shaping the future of decentralized and secure wealth management.

For further details, visit phiwallet.com

Media Contact: press@phiwallet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.