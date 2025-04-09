Dental Consumables Market Growth Outlook: USD 30.47 Billion in 2024 to USD 75.02 Billion by 2032 at 12.4% CAGR

Dental Consumables Market Size

NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dental consumables market was valued at USD 30.47 billion in 2024, and it is expected to expand from USD 33.16 billion in 2025 to USD 75.02 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period. North America led the market in 2024, accounting for a 37.64% share of the total market.Dental consumables include single-use instruments, materials, chemicals, and products like clear aligners, implants, dental prosthetics, whitening solutions, and more. The rising number of dental procedures globally, such as prosthodontics, has significantly boosted the demand for these consumables. Additionally, growing awareness of dental hygiene and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases are expected to drive their adoption during the forecast period.➤List of Key Players Profiled in the Dental Consumables Market Report:• Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)• Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)• ZimVie, Inc. (U.S.)• Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)• Envista Holding Corporation (U.S.)• Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)• Osstem Implant (South Korea)• Cortex (Israel)➤ Get a Free Sample Research Report:➤ Segmentation Analysis:Rising Incidence of Tooth Loss Drove Growth in the Dental Restoration Products SegmentIn 2024, dental restoration products led the market, driven by rising tooth loss cases, an aging population, and advancements in durable, aesthetic solutions, while the orthodontics segment is poised for the fastest growth due to increasing demand for aesthetic treatments like clear aligners; endodontics also saw notable share, supported by the rise in root canal procedures and technological innovations.Solo Practices Segment Dominated, Owing to High Demand for Tailored Patient CareIn 2024, solo practices led the market due to the rising number of dentists and demand for personalized care, while DSO/group practices are projected to grow at the fastest pace, driven by advanced equipment adoption, better treatment options, and strategic partnerships enhancing care quality.➤ Report Scope & Segmentation: Dental Consumables Market:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 30.47 BillionMarket Size Value in 2025: USD 33.16 BillionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 75.02 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 12.4% (2025-2032)Study Period: 2019-2032Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023➤ Get a Quote Now:➤ Report Coverage:The global market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry, highlighting technological advancements and innovative product launches. It also examines major industry developments, including mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions, along with key trends, company profiles, and the competitive landscape of leading players. Additionally, the report assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the market.➤ Drivers and Restraints:The rising prevalence of dental disorders and growing awareness through global campaigns are driving the adoption of dental consumables. Technological advancements, expanding dental tourism, and new product launches, such as advanced materials and digital solutions, further boost market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for minimally invasive and cosmetic dental procedures supports the expansion of the market.Rising product recalls due to design flaws, manufacturing issues, and mislabeling are expected to hinder market growth by damaging brand reputation and disrupting patient care. Additionally, the high cost of dental treatments and limited reimbursement may further restrict product adoption during the forecast period.➤ Regional Insights:North America led the dental consumables market in 2024 with USD 11.74 billion in revenue, driven by advanced infrastructure, strong R&D, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of key manufacturers. Europe followed, supported by rising oral health awareness and government initiatives. Asia Pacific is set to grow at the fastest pace due to increasing disposable income, growing dental tourism, and collaborations between global and local players. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to grow steadily, supported by higher healthcare spending, expanding dental infrastructure, and increasing oral health awareness.➤ Ask for Customization:➤ Competitive Landscape:Leading players like Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, Envista, and Institut Straumann AG dominate the market with diverse product portfolios and strong distribution networks, focusing on new product launches and expansion into high-growth regions. Other companies, including Argen, 3M, Coltene, Axsys Dental Solutions, and ZimVie, are also enhancing their market presence through strategic partnerships, product innovations, and expansion into emerging markets to meet growing demand.➤ Key Industry Development:• February 2024 -Torch Dental formed a strategic partnership with the Chicago Dental Society (CDS) to advance oral health and support the dental profession.• September 2023 - Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) entered the dental market by launching UltraThineer, the world’s thinnest cosmetic dental veneers.➤ Read Related Insights: Dental CAD/CAM Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast, 2032 Dental Lasers Market Size, Share, Trends & Analysis, 2032

