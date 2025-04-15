Silent Breach to Showcase Quantum Armor at GITEX Europe 2025 in Berlin

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Breach, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in GITEX Europe 2025 , taking place in Berlin this May. The company will be exhibiting its flagship product, Quantum Armor, at Booth H2.2-09.Quantum Armor is Silent Breach's next-generation attack surface and security posture management platform. It provides real-time network monitoring, data analysis, and threat intelligence, enabling organizations to proactively identify and mitigate cyber risks. Recent enhancements include AI-powered breach likelihood risk analysis and a next-gen threat intelligence dashboard, delivering tailored security insights to users."We are excited to bring Quantum Armor to GITEX Europe 2025," said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, it's imperative for organizations to have robust, proactive security measures in place. Quantum Armor empowers businesses of every size to stay ahead of potential threats and secure their digital assets effectively."Attendees visiting Booth H2.2-09 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of Quantum Armor and engage with Silent Breach's team of cybersecurity experts. The team will be available to discuss how Quantum Armor can be tailored to meet the unique security needs of various organizations."Our genAI engine performs the work of a seasoned team of security analysts, freeing up your engineers to focus on pre-emptive mitigation," said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. "By mapping your organization’s real-time exposure against the latest hacker tactics, Quantum Armor identifies your most likely security gaps and generates customized mitigation plans.”GITEX Europe 2025 is a premier technology event that brings together innovators, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts from around the globe. Silent Breach's participation underscores its commitment to advancing cybersecurity awareness and providing cutting-edge solutions to combat emerging threats.For more information about Silent Breach and Quantum Armor, please visit silentbreach.com and quantum-armor.com

