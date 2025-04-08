Mid-C Seminar 2025 to Convene Top Energy Leaders for Critical Dialogue on Grid Reliability and Clean Power Transition

Mid-C Seminar

Industry Experts, Utilities, and Policymakers to Address the Challenges and Innovations Driving the Future of the Western Power Grid

Whether it’s decarbonization, reliability, or market reform, Mid-C brings the right voices to the table” — Bill Dearing, Co-Founder of Mid-C Seminar

WENATCHEE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us for the 28th annual Mid-C Seminar , taking place July 22–23, 2025, at the Wenatchee Convention Center. This year’s event will bring together key stakeholders in the energy sector to explore the "Transforming Power Markets : Keeping the Lights On?".The Mid-C Seminar continues to be a cornerstone event for energy professionals across North America, offering a platform to exchange insights, discuss challenges, and shape the future of the power markets.A Premier Regional Gathering with Global Reach: Attendees at the Mid-C Seminar include a diverse mix of traders, marketers, utility planners, and technology providers from both public and private power and trading firms, as well as innovative tech companies serving the power markets. While the majority of participants come from across the Western U.S., past events have welcomed professionals from Alaska, New York, Houston, Canada, and Spain—a testament to the seminar’s high-caliber programming and growing influence.“This event has always been about creating a space where the people who operate, plan, and innovate in power markets can come together for open and informed conversations,” said Doug Frazier, Co-Founder of the Mid-C Seminar. “We’re proud to have built a forum that draws participation from across the country and around the world.”Bill Dearing, Co-Founder of Mid-C Seminar, added: “Every year, we strive to elevate the program and speakers to reflect the fast-moving challenges facing our industry. Whether it’s decarbonization, reliability, or market reform, Mid-C brings the right voices to the table.”Our Speakers and Moderators- Dan Kirschner, Executive Director, Northwest Gas Association Keynote: “Energy Connections – Present and Future”- Adam Capage, Outreach & Communications Director, Renewable Northwest “Resource Siting Challenges from a Local Perspective”- Christopher Hyde, Meteorologist & Sr. Account Executive, Meteomatics “Drought Update Across the West and Long-Term Climate Trends”- Clare Breidenich, Director, Carbon and Clean Energy Committee, Western Power Trading Forum “Update on Western Carbon Markets”- Jeff Wood, Chief Commercial Officer, PowerBridge LLC “Cascade Renewable Transmission Project”- Panel Discussion: “Challenges of Trying to Deliver Reliable, Affordable, and Clean Energy”- Moderator: Steve Wright, Principal, EUE, LLC- Arne Olson, Senior Partner, Energy + Environmental Economics (E3)- Antoine Lucas, Chief Operating Officer, Southwest Power PoolMore speakers will be announced soon. Follow the evolving agenda at www.midcseminar.com EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION is now open and ends April 30. Don’t miss your chance to secure discounted access to one of the most respected forums in the industry. Register today at www.midcseminar.com/registration Much appreciated,Mid-C TeamAbout the Mid-C SeminarNow in its 28th year, the Mid-C Seminar is one of the most respected regional forums in the power industry. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and practical solutions, Mid-C continues to offer an essential platform for those driving the transformation of energy markets in the West and beyond. For media inquiries, sponsorships, or additional information, please contact Doug Frazier at (541) 419-6600 or email at dfrazier@horsepowerconsulting.com.Media ContactKim HollandEmail: khneticsolutions@gmail.com

