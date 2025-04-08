Ground Support Equipment Market Outlook 2025–2032: Strong Growth Projected at 8.79% CAGR

Ground Support Equipment Market

Key Companies covered in ground support equipment market are Cavotec SA, ITW GSE, JBT Corporation, Mallaghan, TLD, Tronair, Mallaghan, & others.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ground support equipment market was valued at USD 9.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 9.67 billion in 2025 to USD 17.44 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.79% over the forecast period. In 2024, North America led the market, accounting for 30.10% of the global share. The U.S. GSE market, in particular, is poised for substantial growth, with its value projected to reach approximately USD 3,204.3 million by 2032.According to the study, stakeholders are poised to further their investments in Ground Support Equipment (GSE) solutions to bolster aircraft passenger and cargo loading operations and mobility. A gradual uptick in cargo transportation and the demand for portable water storage could foster the industry outlook.➤ Get a Free Sample Research Report:➤ Major Players Profiled in the Report:• AERO SPECIALTIES INC. (U.S.)• Cavotec SA (Switzerland)• Curtis Instruments Inc. (U.S.)• Guangtai (China)• ITW GSE (U.S.)• JBT (U.S.)• Kalmar Motor AB (Sweden)• Mallaghan (Ireland)• Rheinmetall AG (Germany)• SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (Japan)• Sojitz Aerospace Corporation (Japan)• Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. (U.S.)• TLD (France)• Tronair (U.S.)➤ Segmentation Analysis:In terms of type, the market is segmented into pushback tractors, tugs & tractors, passenger boarding lift & steps, hi-lift loader, belt loader, de/anti icing vehicle, lavatory service vehicle, water service vehicle, and others.Based on power source, the market is segregated into electric GSE, non-electric GSE, advanced GSE, fuel cell vehicle, and hybrid GSE.With respect to ownership, the market is fragmented into used sales, new sales, and rental/lease.On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.➤ Get a Quote Now:➤ Report CoverageThe report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the market. Prominently, a slew of primary interviews has been conducted with major stakeholders and suppliers. Primary data has been collated through emails, telephonic conversations, and questionnaires. Besides, the report also includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, press releases, and government websites. The report sheds light on bottom-up and top-down approaches to offer a comprehensive view of product mapping.➤ Drivers and Restraints● Uptake in Cargo Transportation to Underpin Growth ProspectsStakeholders envisage the ground support equipment market share to witness an appreciable gain from a surge in cargo and air traffic transportations. Prominently, watchdogs have exhibited bullishness towards air passengers’ travel forecasts. According to the IATA, the number of air travelers could be pegged at 8.2 billion by the end of 2037. The prevailing trend has prompted the aviation industry players to emphasize operational efficiency and turnaround time. Industry players expect the growth of underground GSE solutions to bode well for the global outlook.However, lack of airport infrastructure for charging electric GSE could dent the industry growth in the ensuing period.➤ Regional InsightsNorth America to Witness Investments Galore with Infrastructural DevelopmentsLeading companies project the North America market forecast to be strong in the wake of rising investments in research and development activities. Besides, the U.S. has observed an upsurge in infrastructural developments following the expansion of companies, such as JBT Corporation, Textron Inc., and ITW GSE.The Europe ground support equipment market growth will witness an upward trajectory on the heels of a surge in air travel. Prominently, the U.K., France, and Germany have become replete with air travels and expansion of GSE portfolios. Major players are likely to boost investments in electric and advanced GSE to tap underpenetrated areas.In a bid to overcome challenges, investors and other stakeholders are expected to seek portfolio expansion in Asia Pacific. For instance, burgeoning urbanization across China and India has acted as a catalyst for developing a passenger aircraft fleet. Notably, COMAC claims China to become the world’s largest aviation market by 2040. Current trends suggest market participants could expand their presence across the region.➤ Ask for Customization:➤ Competitive LandscapeMajor Companies Focus on Strategic Expansion to Gain GroundLeading companies are poised to infuse funds into product launches, mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities, and geographical expansion. Stakeholders expect leading companies to focus on technological advancements during the forecast period.➤ Key Industry Development● July 2024 – CVC DIF, the infrastructure platform of leading global private markets manager CVC, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire HiSERV—Germany's top provider of aviation ground support equipment (GSE) leasing—through its CIF III fund. The acquisition comes from AVECO Holding.● June 2024 – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a new initiative to promote the adoption of Enhanced Ground Support Equipment (GSE) across the aviation industry. Through the IATA Enhanced GSE Recognition Programme, the initiative highlights and celebrates ground handling operators who are leading the way in modernizing their vehicle fleets.Read➤ Read Related Insights: Aircraft Sensors Market Size, Share, 2032 Satellite Communication Market Size, Industry Analysis, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.