Sotavento Medios Offers Free Digital Marketing Services in PH & Australia as Part of 2025 Expansion from Singapore

Sotavento Medios is breaking new ground in 2025 with an ambitious expansion into the Philippines and Australia.

PHILIPPINES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sotavento Medios , one of Singapore’s most trusted digital marketing agencies, is breaking new ground in 2025 with an ambitious expansion into the Philippines and Australia. As part of its growth strategy, the agency is rolling out its highly acclaimed “Go Digital” initiative—offering 100% free digital marketing support to companies in these two countries.With no fees, no hidden charges, and no strings attached, the campaign is designed to help businesses in the service sector build a solid digital presence, gain online visibility, and thrive in the internet age. The expansion reflects Sotavento Medios’ commitment to empowering SMEs across the region through accessible, expert-driven marketing solutions.“We’re not just entering new markets—we’re extending our mission to help more businesses succeed online,” said Jeremy Lee, Founder of Sotavento Medios. “We’ve seen incredible results in Singapore, and now it’s time to bring that same level of value and commitment to business owners in the Philippines and Australia.”Why Offer Free Services Overseas?After successfully helping over 50 companies in Singapore go digital for free in 2024, Sotavento Medios is aiming higher in 2025. The agency plans to support another 100 businesses—this time in the Philippines and Australia—as it sets its sights on building long-term partnerships in these rapidly growing digital markets.“The Philippines and Australia are home to vibrant SME communities, especially in service-based industries like healthcare, accounting, education, and wellness,” explained Lee. “Many of these businesses know the importance of digital marketing but lack the guidance or budget to do it right. That’s where we come in.”This move is part of a broader regional growth strategy to expand the company’s customer base and establish a strong foothold in key Asia-Pacific markets. And instead of leading with a sales pitch, Sotavento Medios is leading with real, actionable value—offered completely free.What’s Included in the Free Go Digital Package?Businesses selected for the Go Digital initiative in the Philippines and Australia will receive:A comprehensive SEO audit and optimization planProfessional content writing tailored to their nicheOn-page and off-page SEO strategiesGoogle Business Profile optimization (where applicable)Strategic digital marketing consultations with industry expertsAll services are provided by a team of seasoned professionals with no fees, no contracts, and no hidden conditions. The goal is simple: to help businesses grow online by leveraging proven digital strategies.Proven Track Record of ImpactFounded in 2017, Sotavento Medios has built a strong reputation in Singapore for its data-driven digital marketing approach. With more than 20 years of hands-on experience, founder Jeremy Lee has led the company in helping clients boost their search visibility, generate leads, and scale their business through smart SEO and content strategies.In 2024, the agency helped over 50 Singapore companies in sectors such as healthcare, education, finance, and consulting. Many saw significant growth in organic traffic, search engine rankings, and customer engagement.“This isn’t a giveaway—it’s a partnership,” said Lee. “Our clients succeed, we succeed. That’s the foundation we’re building in the Philippines and Australia.”A Strategic Move into High-Potential MarketsThe decision to expand into the Philippines and Australia comes at a time when digital demand is surging in both regions. Australia continues to see steady growth in e-commerce and digital-first services, while the Philippines has emerged as a rising digital economy with a tech-savvy, mobile-first population.By offering a zero-cost entry point, Sotavento Medios is positioning itself as a trusted partner for businesses that want to step confidently into the digital space—without the overwhelm, risk, or high cost typically associated with marketing agencies.How to ApplyBusinesses in the Philippines and Australia interested in joining the 2025 Go Digital program can apply online via www.sotaventomedios.com Applications are open now, and only 100 companies will be selected for this round of the initiative.About Sotavento MediosFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Sotavento Medios is a results-driven digital marketing agency specializing in SEO services , content writing, and online visibility solutions. Led by industry veteran Jeremy Lee, the agency has helped dozens of businesses grow through effective, ethical, and performance-focused digital strategies. In 2025, it expands its footprint into the Philippines and Australia to empower more companies to go digital—for free.

