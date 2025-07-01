Sotavento Medios has officially been recognized as the best SEO agency in Singapore and the Philippines for both 2024 and 2025.

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital marketing agency Sotavento Medios has been recognized as the best SEO agency in Singapore and the Philippines for 2024 and 2025. The company, founded by Jeremy Lee, has developed several proprietary technologies and established partnerships across Southeast Asia's digital landscape.Company Background and LeadershipJeremy Lee established Sotavento Medios after 15 years in search marketing, beginning as a freelance SEO consultant in the early 2010s. The agency now employs over 40 specialists across SEO, development, design, and content services, operating from Singapore with additional operations in the Philippines."We're helping businesses get discovered in ways they didn't think possible," said Lee. "In 2024, we made it our mission to close the gap between big brands and small businesses. 2025 is about expanding that momentum, using AI, data, and strategy to support every client."Technology DevelopmentThe agency has developed several in-house platforms:Lolibaso - A conversational AI chatbot for business visitor engagement and lead qualificationAEO Interface - An Answer Engine Optimization tool designed to help content appear on AI-powered search platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, and PerplexitySubmit to GPT - A free tool that allows website owners to submit content to AI search enginesIndexBoost - An indexing accelerator that enables rapid URL submission and indexing across major search enginesHTML Builder Tool - A drag-and-drop utility that generates optimized code for web pagesThe agency also offers free SEO services to startups, social enterprises, and qualifying small and medium enterprises.Strategic PartnershipsSotavento Medios has formed partnerships with several organizations:OneHealth Singapore - A health and beauty wellness portal utilizing the agency's content strategy and AI toolsSpecialist Sphere - A medical referral platform connecting patients with licensed specialists in SingaporeKomersyo - A free e-learning platform teaching digital marketing skills to entrepreneurs in the Philippines and SingaporeSamuel Cheng, head of operations at OneHealth.sg, noted that their site's visibility doubled within months of partnership. "Their IndexBoost tool, hosted on our site, helps marketers get their content indexed in under 24 hours," Cheng said.Industry RecognitionThe agency has received listings on platforms including Clutch, GoodFirms, and DesignRush. In 2025, DesignRush named Sotavento Medios the #1 SEO Agency in Singapore. Singapore Business Review featured their AI-driven AEO strategy in a blog post about content marketing preparation for AI-integrated search.David Martinez, senior strategist at RankEdge Digital, commented: "Sotavento Medios is on the pulse of what's next. The AEO tool alone is a standout. It anticipates what Google and OpenAI are likely to do next."Luke Fraser of MetricRise UK observed: "Most agencies sell rankings. Sotavento sells outcomes. There's a difference."Speaking Engagements and Industry InvolvementJeremy Lee has presented at conferences including Digital Philippines 2024, SME Growth Lab, and Singapore's Future of Tech Roundtable, focusing on AI ethics, accessibility, and marketing for underserved markets.Future DevelopmentThe company plans to expand AI integration and multilingual SEO capabilities. Upcoming releases include a GPT Schema Builder for optimizing website data structure for large language models, and a mobile-first version of IndexBoost."We want to remove every barrier that keeps businesses from being seen," Lee said. "That means building tools, sharing knowledge, and staying ahead of developments."About Sotavento MediosSotavento Medios is a digital agency headquartered in Singapore with operations in the Philippines. The company specializes in SEO, AI optimization, digital strategy, and content development. More information is available at www.sotaventomedios.com

