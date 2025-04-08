Mid-Tier Advocacy Announces Winner of the First Annual Mid-Tier Advocacy GovCon Fast Growth Award 2025

Mid-Tier Advocacy Annual GovCon CEO Summit

Honoring Excellence in Government Contracting: Mr. Robert Schroder, CEO of SteerBridge Recognized for Exceptional Growth and Leadership

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mid-Tier Advocacy hosted its inaugural GovCon CEO Summit, tailored specifically for mid-tier federal government contractors on March 25, 2025. The event attracted a diverse group of CEOs eager to engage with industry experts on key topics such as sustaining growth, accounting best practices, M&A trends, and exit strategies, all within the context of navigating uncertainty in the federal marketplace.Mid-Tier Advocacy is proud to announce that Mr. Robert Schroder, CEO of SteerBridge, has been named the recipient of the prestigious First Annual Mid-Tier Advocacy GovCon Fast Growth Award 2025. The award honors outstanding achievements in the government contracting sector, particularly SteerBridge's remarkable growth trajectory and leadership in navigating the dynamic landscape of government procurement.“We are thrilled to recognize Mr. Robert Schroder for exceptional leadership and the success they’ve cultivated at SteerBridge,” said Mid-Tier Advocacy President, Bryan Davis . SteerBridge is a perfect example of what this award seeks to honor,” said Tonya Saunders, Founder of Mid-Tier Advocacy. This is an exciting recognition for all of us here at SteerBridge. Growth is a team sport, and our team has been working tirelessly on behalf of our customers. Growth is a result of superior delivery of products and services. We appreciate this special recognition by Mid-Tier Advocacy and their efforts to help companies like us achieve our fullest potential.” - Rob Schroder, Founder and Chief Executive OfficerThe GovCon Summit Fast Growth Award is a prestigious accolade in the government contracting sector and is awarded annually to an individual or team that has significantly advanced the growth and success of their company. The award was accepted by Mr. Doug Lee, Partner at SteerBridge during the event held at the Tower Club located in Tysons Corner, Virginia.About Mid-Tier Advocacy, Inc. (MTA)Mid-Tier Advocacy is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the growth and success of mid-tier companies in the government contracting industry. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, Mid-Tier Advocacy helps businesses navigate the complexities of government procurement, fostering innovation and economic development in the sector. Mid-Tier Advocacy is the collective voice for mid-tier firms. For more information visit: midtieradvocacy.com

