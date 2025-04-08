Basquiat King Pleasure Sample Sale NYC | April 11-17 | 60 White Street

Basquiat: King Pleasure© Sample Sale Comes to NYC April 11-17

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For one week only, New Yorkers will have the rare opportunity to shop exclusive, officially licensed merchandise from “ Jean-Michel Basquiat : King Pleasure©," the landmark exhibition presented by the family of Jean-Michel Basquiat . From April 11 to April 17, the King Pleasure© sample sale will take over 60 White St. in TriBeCa, offering up to 80% off.After drawing more than 300,000 visitors, this sample sale brings fans closer to the world of Basquiat through the final release of iconic items from the show, including:– Bold graphic hoodies and tees– Books, posters, home goods, tote bags, accessories and gifts– Collectibles including the final six King Pleasure© BE@RBRICKs ever made– Striking neon LED wall art inspired by Basquiat’s workEvent Details:– Location: 60 White St., TriBeCa– Dates: April 11-17, 2025– Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.– Discounts: Up to 80% off retail prices, most items under $40Items in this popular collection from the exhibition are available on a first-come, first-served basis. With deep discounts and a limited one-week run, the King Pleasure© sample sale is expected to draw serious crowds. Doors open at 11 a.m. daily, and shoppers are encouraged to arrive early to shop the most in-demand pieces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.