BUDDY HOLLY: WORDS OF LOVE AVAILABLE IN STORES NATIONWIDE APRIL 8, 2025

Definitive tribute in partnership with Holly’s widow María Elena Holly and The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation on sale today

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated hardcover edition of Buddy Holly: Words Of Love, the definitive celebration of the iconic musician, songwriter, and rock and roll trailblazer, debuts worldwide on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Net proceeds from sales of the bookstore edition will benefit The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation which supports music education for promising songwriters.

Widely available for purchase at retail stores and online, the release from Genesis Publications follows the previously announced limited edition Deluxe, Artluxe and Luthier collector’s volumes of which only 559 were produced. All revenues from the special editions will benefit Teen Cancer America and Teenage Cancer Trust, the U.S. and U.K. non-profits founded by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

Created in partnership with The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation and Holly’s widow, María Elena Holly, Buddy Holly: Words Of Love offers an unprecedented look into the beloved performer’s life, music, and enduring legacy. The book features original cover art by Ronnie Wood and contains over 400 rare and archival items, including never-before-seen photographs, personal letters, handwritten notes, clothing, signature glasses, guitars, tour posters, recording agreements, and press cuttings.

Conceived in 2017 from a conversation with Roger Daltrey, Words Of Love offers a previously unseen perspective on the artist behind the timeless music. More than 80 acclaimed musicians who cite Buddy Holly as a central influence on their own incredible careers, many of whom are ambassadors of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, contributed to the 412-page book.

Contributors include Holly’s bandmates from the Crickets, Jerry 'JI' Allison and Sonny Curtis, and friends of Buddy – Paul Anka, Dion, Duane Eddy and Don Everly – alongside Eric Clapton, Dave Grohl, Emmylou Harris, Sir Brian May, Van Morrison, Dolly Parton, Robert Plant, Keith Richards, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Pete Townshend and Ronnie Wood, among many more. Illustrating their text, each contributor has provided a handwritten dedication to Buddy, their own “words of love.”

The limited-edition collector’s volumes feature a foreword by María Elena Holly and an introduction by esteemed music critic Greil Marcus. Numbered 1 to 500, the Deluxe edition is signed by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, quarter-bound in apple leather and cloth, with black and sonic blue foiling and gold page edging. Each Deluxe copy includes a photographic print of a previously unpublished portrait of Buddy Holly, plus an exclusive 7-inch vinyl pressing featuring two rare home recordings made by Holly.

The retail launch announcement was celebrated in London on April 2 at the Orangery in Holland Park. Among the dignitaries, members of the British Parliament, celebrities and rock and roll legends joining Roger Daltrey and Ronnie Wood at the event were Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), John Lodge (Moody Blues), Jon Davison (Yes), Allan Clarke (the Hollies), rising English superstar Yungblud, Albert Lee, Robbie Furze (The Big Pink), Julian Lloyd Webber, Sir Tim Rice, Stella McCartney, Mike McCartney and numerous ambassadors of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

Words Of Love is more than just a book – it's a celebration of a musical pioneer whose impact continues to resonate. In addition to being widely available at retail throughout the U.S., Words Of Love will be sold through the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame + Museum online and retail stores.

The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation continues to preserve Buddy Holly's legacy. They focus on promoting his legendary music so that it continues to remain relevant and inspirational for future generations of fans and musicians. Their mission is to bring Buddy and María Elena Holly's dream of extending musical education, including songwriting, production, arranging, orchestration, and performance, to new generations regardless of income or ethnicity or learning levels. www.tbhef.org

Genesis Publications was founded in 1974 in Britain as an independent publishing house true to the arts of printing and craftsmanship. Today, Genesis creates some of the world’s most sought-after books for readers in 90 countries, with new authors in 2023 including Paul Weller, Chuck D and Def Leppard - see more at www.genesis-publications.com.

