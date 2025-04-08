BEST, FLEX, H2O, and BAAC Launch Joint Venture to Deliver Sustainable, Data-Center-Ready Infrastructure in Potosi, MO

Cross-sector alliance to deploy renewable power, industrial backbone, and community-focused development in the heart of the Midwest

A partnership rooted in something more than technology. We’re building the balance between industry and ecology — the circle of life where even waste streams can nourish life, community, and renewal.” — Amy Eisenbeis, Executive Vice President of H2O Technologies

POTOSI, MO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brown Energy Solutions (BEST), Flexible Energy Solutions (FLEX), H2O Technologies, and BAAC Construction announced today the formation of a joint venture to develop a first-of-its-kind, data-center-ready energy and infrastructure hub in Potosi, Missouri. The project combines cutting-edge clean energy, resilient infrastructure, and community-based environmental design into a singular, scalable installation that puts sustainability at the center of digital expansion.The Potosi project represents the convergence of four distinct, high-impact capabilities:BEST and FLEX will lead power generation and integration through HyEn+ systems and long-duration storage, delivering modular, on-site, carbon-negative electricity for data and industrial demands.FLEX and BAAC Construction will coordinate infrastructure buildout, fiber backbone, and data integration—laying the groundwork for future-ready facilities with rapid deployment timelines.H2O Technologies will anchor the venture in local value — establishing commercially viable facilities at the site’s launch while investing in long-term agricultural innovation, water regeneration, and food security.“Our partnership is rooted in something more than technology,” said Amy Eisenbeis, Executive Vice President of H2O Technologies. “We’re building the balance between industry and ecology — the circle of life where even waste streams can nourish life, community, and renewal.”The joint venture aims to turn Potosi into a replicable model for other rural communities — offering data center operators and industrial partners a turnkey, energy-secure destination while simultaneously revitalizing local economies and restoring environmental balance.“At BAAC, we’ve always believed infrastructure should serve more than just industry — it should serve people, places, and futures,” said Gareth Jones, Founder & CEO of BAAC Construction. "This JV allows us to build with purpose, laying not only fiber and foundation, but a path forward for communities like Potosi. We’re proud to help deliver the backbone of a project that redefines what sustainable development looks like at scale.”“This is not a standard data center play,” said Ray Brown, CEO of Brown Energy Solutions. “This is power, backbone, and nature in symbiosis. A data-driven world demands a regenerative foundation. And that’s exactly what we’re building.”More details on the venture — including power capacity, available parcels, and tenant interest — will be announced in the coming weeks.Contact Information:For press inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Brown Energy Solutions – press@brownenergy.orgFlexible Energy Solutions – info@flexenergyinc.caBAAC Construction – info@baacconstruction.comH2O Technologies – connect@thegoodwaters.comAbout Us: The Brown Energy Solutions Team (BEST) delivers advanced energy solutions backed by patented technologies in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. In partnership with leading innovators, BEST is deploying scalable industrial systems to meet today’s energy demands — while advancing the future of mobility through hydrogen-powered platforms.For further inquiries, please contact:Brown Energy Solutions, Inc.📞 (305) 330-5660📧 press@brownenergy.org

