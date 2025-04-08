San Diego Blood Bank Selects BBCS as their new BECS Provider

San Diego Blood Bank selects BBCS and the ForLife Biologics Platform® to modernize operations and enhance donor and patient experiences.

BONNEY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. ( BBCS ) is pleased to announce that they have been selected as the new Blood Establishment Computer System (BECS) provider for San Diego Blood Bank . As a cornerstone of healthcare in Southern California, San Diego Blood Bank provides essential blood products to hospitals and supports groundbreaking research to improve patient outcomes.BBCS will implement the ForLife Biologics Platform across San Diego Blood Bank’s operations to enhance efficiency, streamline workflows, and support long-term strategic growth. The transition will follow BBCS’s proven approach, including personalized system configuration, application training, and dedicated post-go-live support to ensure a seamless experience.“At San Diego Blood Bank, we’re constantly seeking ways to better serve our community,” said Doug Morton, CEO of San Diego Blood Bank. “The ForLife Biologics Platformoffers the innovation and adaptability that help us enhance experiences for both our donors and staff. BBCS impressed us with their forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of blood center operations.”“We are honored to welcome San Diego Blood Bank to the BBCS family,” said Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS. “They are a recognized leader in the industry, and their decision to adopt the ForLife Biologics Platformreflects a strong commitment to innovation and operational excellence. We look forward to supporting their mission every step of the way.”About BBCSFor over 40 years, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. has delivered industry-leading BECS solutions to blood centers across the U.S. Our mission is to empower blood centers with the tools and support they need to operate efficiently, engage their communities, and ultimately save more lives.About San Diego Blood BankSan Diego Blood Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives by providing a safe and reliable blood supply to hospitals across Southern California. Now celebrating 75 years of service, San Diego Blood Bank has collected more than 5.5 million pints of blood since 1950—supporting patients facing cancer, trauma, surgeries, and chronic illness. With 10 fixed-site donation centers and a mobile fleet serving the region, San Diego Blood Bank impacts up to 150,000 lives each year. As a community-based blood center, its mission extends beyond blood collection to include partnerships in medical research and public health initiatives that advance community wellness. For more information, visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org or connect on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.