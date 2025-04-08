Free Outdoor Fun for Animal Lovers of All Ages Massachusetts School of Law’s Animal Rights Day Returns

Andover, Massachusetts – The 17th Annual “Animal Rights Day,” at the Massachusetts School of Law (MSLAW) will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Held outdoors, rain or shine, on MSLAW’s campus, the family-friendly event celebrates animals of all kinds, with a focus on how they enrich our lives, and how to best care for them.

This year’s agenda includes crowd favorites like The Essex County Sheriff’s Department with their K-9 Police Dogs, exotic and unusual animals from Curious Creatures, and The MSPCA’s barnyard birds. Also on the schedule, Sweet Paws Rescue with dogs for adoption, Nibi the beaver, Senator Bruce Tarr, and an appearance from NBC 10 Boston’s Weather Warrior or Storm Ranger. There will also be vendor tables, a live DJ, face painting, and a visit from The Easter Bunny.

“It’s always fun and rewarding to host another Animal Rights Day,” said MSLAW Dean Michael L. Coyne. “After 17 years, it just keeps getting better and it’s a great tradition for our community.”

As part of the Animal Right’s Day celebration, MSLAW will award its 2025 Humane-itarian Award to Brian Rambarran, M.D., from Rambarran Rescues, Inc. Every month, Dr. Rambarran takes to the skies, using his passion for flying to rescue dogs in high-kill shelters and deliver them to rescue organizations who will give the vulnerable animals a chance at a new life.

“His story, and his actions are nothing short of heroic,” says MSLAW Assistant Dean Diane Sullivan. “It will be an honor to thank him in person for the work that he does.”

The Massachusetts School of Law is located at 500 Federal Street, Andover, MA.

Learn more at https://shadowfundne.org/animal-rights-day-2025/.

Massachusetts School of Law’s mission is to provide an academically rigorous affordable legal education emphasizing ethics, advocacy, leadership, and professional skills. MSLAW provides this accessible, affordable legal education to tomorrow’s leaders in law, business, and technology who seek to contribute to their communities as advocates, lawyers, and leaders. Lawyers have an outsized influence in our society and MSLAW prepares its graduates to use their skills to help their clients while providing its graduates the societal advancement and influence that a law degree has traditionally provided.

Massachusetts School of Law

500 Federal Street Andover, MA 01810

(978) 384-0370

animallaw@mslaw.edu

https://www.mslaw.edu/

