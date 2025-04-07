MAINE, April 7 - Back to current news.

April 7, 2025

Attorney Generals Office

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Sues Trump Administration for Freezing Funds Used to Feed Children and Vulnerable Adults

AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron M. Frey filed a complaint today in federal court in Maine against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins for withholding funding used to feed children in schools, childcare centers, and after-school programming as well as disabled adults in congregate settings.

The complaint follows a letter received by the State on April 2nd from Secretary Rollins announcing the freeze because of the State’s alleged violation of Title IX in educational programming. In the letter, the Secretary threatened “[t]his is only the beginning.” Secretary Rollins stated in her letter that the freeze would not impact programs providing food to children, however on April 3, the Child Nutrition Program of the Maine Department of Education was unable to access several sources of federal funding, all of which are necessary to feed children and vulnerable adults.

“Under the banner of keeping children safe, the Trump Administration is illegally withholding grant funds that go to keeping children fed,” said Attorney General Frey. “This is just another example where no law or consequence appears to restrain the administration as it seeks capitulation to its lawlessness. The President and his cabinet secretaries do not make the law and they are not above the law, and this action is necessary to remind the President that Maine will not be bullied into violating the law.”

In the complaint, Attorney General Frey states that the freeze was unlawful, following no legally required procedure to alter the Congressionally appropriated funds, including the USDA’s own regulations which require a hearing and a formal decision on the record before funds can be terminated. The Attorney General is also seeking a temporary restraining order preventing the USDA from withholding funds while the Court hears the matter.

