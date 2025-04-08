The 15 White Coats® Announce Funding the Future Physicians 2.0 Cohort

Empowering tomorrow’s healers, today. Funding The Future Physicians — equipping underrepresented pre-med students with the resources, mentorship, and support they need to thrive on their journey to medical school. #FTFP #The15WhiteCoats #FutureDoctors

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 15 White Coatsproudly unveil the distinguished scholars selected for the Funding the Future Physicians (FTFP) 2.0 cohort . This initiative underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to diversifying the medical profession by supporting exceptional underrepresented minority students on their journey to medical school.The FTFP 2.0 cohort comprises a group of accomplished individuals from diverse academic backgrounds, each demonstrating exemplary dedication to the field of medicine:● D'Nyla Dean — Dillard University: Biology, Minor in Chemistry.● Christy Rodriguez — California State University, Northridge: Biology and Psychology; Johns Hopkins University: MHS in Epidemiology.● Monique Armelle Dacanay — North Carolina Central University: Biomedical Sciences, Minor in Spanish; Cheatham-White Scholar.● Emira Wideman — Hampton University: Biochemistry.● Paris Harry — Dillard University: Biology and Health Sciences, Minor in Chemistry.● Kyarie Shelton — Johns Hopkins University: Natural Science.● Jessica Asare — Old Dominion University: Biomedical Science.● Sophia Braithwaite — Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences: Public Health; University at Albany - SUNY: MPH.● Kylie Vignaud — Xavier University of Louisiana: Biology.● Shelecia Reid — Florida A&M University: Biology Pre-Medicine, Minor in African American Studies.● Simoine Kenya — Kennesaw State University: Psychology; Morehouse School of Medicine: MS in Health.● Jorge Ochoa — California State University, East Bay: Biology.● Mya Bailey — Southern University and A&M College: Biology.● Giovanna Sanchez Cisneros — University of California, Riverside: Biology.● Nkalipho Dube — University of North Texas: Public Health.● Kavon Mitchell — Louisiana State University: Kinesiology; University of Holy Cross: MS in Biomedical Sciences.● Astrid Quirarte — University of California, Berkeley: Molecular and Cell Biology.These scholars will engage in a comprehensive six-month virtual program designed to provide essential tools for medical school success. The curriculum encompasses MCAT preparation, personal statement development, mentorship, interview readiness, and culturally attuned mental conditioning. Each participant will receive financial aid exceeding $5,000, generously supported by Genentech.Dr. Russell J. Ledet, Co-Founder and President of The 15 White Coats, emphasized, "We are dedicated to diversifying medicine in unprecedented ways. This initiative represents years of effort to secure funding that truly prepares the next generation of diverse healthcare professionals." FTFP 3.0 program will commence on April 28, 2025. For more information about the Funding the Future Physicians Initiative and to learn how to support or participate in future cohorts, please visit The 15 White Coats®' official website About The 15 White CoatsFounded with the mission to increase diversity in medicine, The 15 White Coatsprovides resources, mentorship, and financial support to underrepresented minority students pursuing careers in healthcare. Through initiatives like the Funding the Future Physicians program, the organization aims to inspire and equip future medical professionals to serve diverse communities effectively.Media Contact:The 15 White Coats406 Gretna Blvd, Unit 2944Gretna, LA 70053-9998Email: contact@the15whitecoats.orgWebsite: www.the15whitecoats.org

