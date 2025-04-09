Paladin Pest Control Named Best Pest Control Company in Hays County for Second Consecutive Year

Paladin Pest Control Logo

Paladin Pest Control named Best Pest Control Company in Hays County for 2024—two years in a row of trusted, contract-free service.

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paladin Pest Control is honored to announce its recognition as the Best Pest Control Company in Hays County for 2024, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this esteemed award.

This accolade reflects Paladin's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional pest control services to the communities of Buda, Kyle, San Marcos TX and the surrounding areas.​

Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Michael Flournoy, Paladin Pest Control has quickly established itself as a trusted name in pest management. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential and commercial pest control, termite inspections and treatments, organic pest control options, and seasonal pest management strategies.

Notably, Paladin operates without binding contracts, allowing clients the flexibility to choose services that best fit their needs

"Receiving this award for the second year shows our dedication to providing top-notch pest control solutions," said Michael Flournoy, founder and owner of Paladin Pest Control. "We remain committed to protecting homes and businesses in Buda, Kyle, and San Marcos TX."​

Paladin Pest Control's success is rooted in its customer-centric approach, emphasizing transparent pricing, no contracts, safe services, and a 100% pest-free guarantee.

In celebration of this achievement, Paladin Pest Control is offering special promotions for new and existing clients in Hays County, including free initial services for new customers and free mosquito services for existing customers.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Paladin Pest Control website to learn more about these limited-time offers.​

About Paladin Pest Control

Paladin Pest Control is a locally owned and operated pest management company based in San Marcos, Texas. Serving the communities of Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, and the greater Hays County area, Paladin offers a wide range of pest control services designed to keep homes and businesses pest-free. With a focus on customer satisfaction, safety, and environmentally responsible practices, Paladin Pest Control is dedicated to delivering effective solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client.​

Legal Disclaimer:

