Business Capital, LLC Rebrands as BusinessCapital.com® with New Business Funding Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BusinessCapital.com , a direct business lender serving small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S., today announced the official rebrand from Business Capital, LLC and the launch of its state-of-the-art business funding platform. The rebrand reflects the company’s evolution into a data-driven fintech leader, delivering instant funding decisions, real-time document processing, and same-day access to capital, powered by Salesforce and built for scale.New Brand, New Technology, Same Commitment to Business GrowthFor too long, business owners have been forced to navigate outdated lending systems. BusinessCapital.com replaces traditional bottlenecks with a fully online experience that lets companies apply, upload documents, and receive funding, often within hours. With a 2-minute application and the last three months of business bank statements, applicants can access up to $50 million in unsecured capital with no hard credit pull and no collateral required.Behind the scenes, BusinessCapital.com’s platform is directly integrated with Salesforce, enabling real-time underwriting and personalized funding recommendations. This end-to-end automation removes friction for borrowers while giving funding specialists powerful tools to support every step of the process.“We’ve Built What Business Lending Should Have Been All Along.”“This isn’t just a name change, it’s a technology overhaul”, said Henry Pershin, Founder of BusinessCapital.com. “Business owners need fast, fair, and flexible access to capital. So we re-imagined the entire experience, from on-boarding to funding, to be as seamless and transparent as possible.”With more than $5 billion funded to businesses across 50 states, BusinessCapital.com has proven that fast funding doesn't have to come at the cost of personalized service. The new platform is designed to scale with customers, offering flexible funding options, transparent pricing, and expert human support for every borrower.Engineered for Speed & Built for Small BusinessesBusinessCapital.com supports companies across nearly every industry, including construction, transportation, healthcare, retail, logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing. Whether a business is hiring, launching a new location, or responding to unexpected demand, the platform provides fast, reliable funding options that evolve with the business’s needs.Available business funding products include:- Lines of Credit- Short-Term Loans- Long-Term Loans- Invoice Factoring- Equipment Financing- Merchant Cash Advances- SBA LoansWhy This Rebrand Signals a Shift in Business LendingThe rebrand to BusinessCapital.com isn’t just cosmetic, it marks a turning point in how funding is accessed, approved, and deployed. The new identity puts technology, speed, and transparency front and center, replacing slow, paper-heavy processes with a modern fintech experience.2-Minute Online Application – No paperwork, no in-person meetings, just fast, mobile-friendly on-boarding.Real-Time Underwriting – Direct Salesforce integration powers faster decisions and smarter recommendations.Same-Day Funding – Businesses can receive funds in their account in as little as 24 hours.No Collateral Required – Access up to $50M in unsecured capital while keeping assets protected.Human Support Included – Speak with dedicated funding experts throughout the process."Our goal has always been to create a funding experience that’s as fast as your business moves," added Pershin. "With this platform, we’re not just keeping up, we’re setting a new standard for what modern lending should look like."Visit https://www.businesscapital.com to explore funding options, industries served, and submit your application.About BusinessCapital.comBusinessCapital.com is a direct lender helping small businesses nationwide get the funding they need to grow. With over $5 billion funded to U.S. businesses and an A+ BBB rating, we offer an easy online application and same-day decisions, making business funding fast, simple, and stress-free.

