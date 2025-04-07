'Without Vision, We Cannot Move Forward': Gerd Leonhard’s Call at Doing Digital Forum 25

DDF25 Panel Discussion From Barter to Crypto Henri Arslanian on Doing Digital Forum 2025 DDF25 Speakers

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 3, 2025, SPRING PR hosted the third edition of its flagship event—the Doing Digital Forum (DDF) in Yerevan. Titled “The Future of Money: Economic Impact,” DDF25 brought together over 20 influential speakers and more than 1,000 participants from Armenia and across the globe. By bringing together international experts, business leaders, innovators, and policymakers DDF25 served as a dynamic platform for discussing the rapid evolution of financial systems, the disruptive role of artificial intelligence, and the digital transformation shaping the global economy.In his opening address, Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan reflected on the long journey of money—from ancient barter systems to modern digital currencies. “To understand how digital technologies shape the future of money, we must revisit some fundamental questions: What is the role of money? What makes a currency trustworthy and widely usable?” he said.Tatevik Simonyan, Founder of Doing Digital Forum, emphasized the urgency of leadership in this era of transformation: “We are living through a technological tsunami, surging with new opportunities and bold ideas. Those who lead, not follow, will shape tomorrow’s economy. The future won’t wait—let’s be the ones driving change.”Delivering the keynote, world-renowned futurist Gerd Leonhard spoke of a world in transition. “We are standing at a crossroads. The old systems are breaking down, but the new ones are still being built. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to co-create the future—new economies, digital currencies, education systems, and a world redefined by AI and shifting geopolitics. Without vision, we cannot move forward.”The panel discussion, “From Barter to Crypto: The Evolution of Money,” moderated by global crypto leader and Nine Blocks Capital Co-Founder Henry Arslanian, brought together leading voices to explore Armenia’s potential as a pioneer in digital finance. The conversation covered blockchain, cryptocurrencies, Web3 technologies, and the importance of regulation in enabling strategic growth.Vakhtang Abrahamyan, CEO of Fastex, stressed the value of a well-regulated environment, noting it allows businesses to think long-term and act strategically. He also emphasized Armenia’s opportunity to position itself as a country that creates value in the global crypto arena.Ara Abrahamyan, Member of the Supervisory Board at Armenian Card (Arca), highlighted Armenia’s strength at the intersection of finance and technology: “Financial services and information technology are among the most advanced sectors in Armenia—bringing them together creates a fertile ground for fintech innovation.”The second panel, “The Impact of Digital Money on Economic Growth,” was moderated by Vahan Vardanyan, Member of the Board of Directors at Fast Bank. The discussion explored how digital money and technologies like AI and cloud computing are reshaping capital markets, humanitarian aid, and economic development—particularly in Armenia’s fintech landscape.Nanna Skau, Representative & Country Director of UN World Food Programme, underlined the need for financial education: “Whether aid is delivered in cash, food, or cryptocurrency, the key challenge remains—people must know how to manage it.”Ofelya Aghakaryan, Senior Executive Officer at Apricot Capital DIFC, noted a shift in demand for innovation: “New technologies are no longer just for the youth. Customized digital solutions are becoming essential for corporations and professional clients alike.”Samee Zafar, CEO of Edgar, Dunn & Company, shared key trends shaping the future of international payments. He noted that while digital technologies are accelerating transactions, they also demand continuous innovation in security and system integration to match the pace of global change.As part of its mission to spotlight innovation and leadership in digital finance, Doing Digital Forum 2025 presented the Doing Digital Awards, celebrating trailblazers shaping the future of money. From global thought leaders to cutting-edge companies, the awards honored outstanding contributions in areas such as ethical innovation, secure payments, decentralized finance, and digital inclusion.Speakers represented AWS, Visa, UN WFP, Edgar, Dunn & Company, Zodia Custody, the Central Bank of Armenia, Arca, ISAA, Fastex, Fast Bank, and others.The Doing Digital Forum was held with Amazon Web Services as the Technology Partner, Visa - the Innovation Partner, Apricot Capital - the Investment Partner, Arca - the National Partner, Fastex as the Blockchain Partner, and Fast Bank as the Financial Partner.

