Minnesota DNR shares ideas to make the most of Great Outdoors Month

June is Great Outdoors Month, a perfect time to highlight our abundant natural resources, celebrate Minnesota’s dedication to conservation, and get outdoors to enjoy the incredible recreation activities available here.

In 2019, the U.S. Senate officially designated June as Great Outdoors Month. It was created to encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature and to recognize the importance of outdoor recreation, conservation, and public spaces. It also highlights the health, social, and economic benefits that come from spending time outdoors.

“Great Outdoors Month is an opportunity to recognize the vital role Minnesota’s vibrant natural resources play in supporting our quality of life, public health, environment, and economy,” Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “We encourage people to get outside and enjoy the benefits of all the unique outdoor spaces and activities Minnesota has to offer!”

Throughout June, the Minnesota DNR will host special events and activities to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors. These include:

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend : Each year in early June, this fishing weekend is a great opportunity to share the fun of fishing with kids. In a typical year, the weekend allows Minnesotans 16 or older to fish without a license when they take a child 15 or younger fishing. However, this year, the weekend (June 5-7) coincides with a pause in fishing license sales June 2-8 as the DNR transitions data to Minnesota’s new electronic licensing system. During this necessary pause, anglers may fish without a license. All other fishing season regulations and bag limits will remain in effect. Still, the weekend remains a great chance to introduce young people to the joy of fishing, an activity that can lead to a lifetime of great memories with families and friends.

: Each year in early June, this fishing weekend is a great opportunity to share the fun of fishing with kids. In a typical year, the weekend allows Minnesotans 16 or older to fish without a license when they take a child 15 or younger fishing. However, this year, the weekend (June 5-7) coincides with a pause in fishing license sales June 2-8 as the DNR transitions data to Minnesota’s new electronic licensing system. During this necessary pause, anglers may fish without a license. All other fishing season regulations and bag limits will remain in effect. Still, the weekend remains a great chance to introduce young people to the joy of fishing, an activity that can lead to a lifetime of great memories with families and friends. Free Park Day : On Saturday, June 13, vehicle permits are not required to enter all state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota. With a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans, Free Park Day is a chance to get out there and explore somewhere new or visit an old favorite at a new time of year. Many parks will be hosting naturalist-led programs that day for visitors to enjoy, including Bats Eat Bugs (Wild River State Park), The Hidden Bog and Bog Bingo (Big Bog State Recreation Area), A Tale of Two Rivers (St. Croix State Park), Microscopic Worlds (Nerstrand Big Woods State Park), For The Birds (Fort Snelling State Park), and more. If people can’t make it on Free Park Day, seven-day vehicle permits are also available for check out at participating libraries through the DNR’s State Parks Library Program.

: On Saturday, June 13, vehicle permits are not required to enter all state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota. With a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans, Free Park Day is a chance to get out there and explore somewhere new or visit an old favorite at a new time of year. Many parks will be hosting naturalist-led programs that day for visitors to enjoy, including Bats Eat Bugs (Wild River State Park), The Hidden Bog and Bog Bingo (Big Bog State Recreation Area), A Tale of Two Rivers (St. Croix State Park), Microscopic Worlds (Nerstrand Big Woods State Park), For The Birds (Fort Snelling State Park), and more. If people can’t make it on Free Park Day, seven-day vehicle permits are also available for check out at participating libraries through the DNR’s State Parks Library Program. No ATV Registration Weekend: June 13-14, Minnesotans with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the additional registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails, and out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota’s trails without the need for a nonresident ATV trail pass. This annual weekend gives riders access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails. Other requirements to ride on public lands, including wearing DOT-certified helmets for everyone 18 and younger and completing the ATV safety certification for anyone born after July 1, 1987, still apply. For trail maps, updates on trail conditions, ATV safety training and other off-highway vehicle information, visit the DNR’s OHV riding webpage.

June 13-14, Minnesotans with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the additional registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails, and out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota’s trails without the need for a nonresident ATV trail pass. This annual weekend gives riders access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails. Other requirements to ride on public lands, including wearing DOT-certified helmets for everyone 18 and younger and completing the ATV safety certification for anyone born after July 1, 1987, still apply. For trail maps, updates on trail conditions, ATV safety training and other off-highway vehicle information, visit the DNR’s OHV riding webpage. Naturalist programs: There are almost 200 naturalist-led events happening in state parks throughout June. Most programs are free and offer hands-on experiences for all ages. Topics include Morning Nature Hike (Itasca State Park), Build a Prairie (Minneopa State Park), Bat Chat (Whitewater State Park), Pollinator Party (Forestville Mystery Cave State Park), Meet the Trees (Sibley State Park), Summer Series: Minnesota Fishes (Glendalough State Park), and many more.

More ways to enjoy the great outdoors, during June and year-round:

Through the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative, started in 2023, the DNR and its partners are modernizing and expanding access to outdoors spaces so everyone can enjoy the benefits of nature, no matter how they choose to spend time outside. Dozens of projects are already complete, from shore fishing and public water access improvements, to modernized and more accessible infrastructure across public lands and waters. Learn more about projects that are complete and underway across the state on the DNR website.