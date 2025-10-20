Unprepared Hiker Rescued from Franconia Ridge in Lincoln

CONTACT:

October 20, 2025

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 6:03 p.m. on Sunday October 19, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call for a hiker who was unprepared and requesting help near the summit of Little Haystack in Lincoln. A call was made to the hiker who was identified as Jayson Choy, 23, of East Hampstead, New Hampshire. Choy was on the Franconia Ridge Trail still above tree line at the time of the call. Choy explained he was not prepared and needed help getting down. He did not have water, food, or a light. With the temperatures dropping and a storm system moving in, Conservation Officers hiked up to get Choy.

At 8:14 p.m., a Conservation Officer located Choy just below the summit of Little Haystack on the Falling Waters Trail. He was given food, water, and a light then assisted down the trail to the parking lot arriving at approximately 9:50 p.m. Choy explained he had not planned on a long hike and was not prepared to be out as long as he was. He was otherwise uninjured and cleared the trailhead after the rescue. Choy will be charged for the cost of the rescue.

Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always bring the proper equipment to keep yourself dry and warm by packing the ten essential items: warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, knife, map and compass. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.