Triple Unveils Elevated Mocktail Recipes to Celebrate 4/20 Triple High Seltzer Logo

Inspired by cocktail classics, these 8 recipes showcase creative ways to enjoy both Triple High Seltzer & The Triple Drop

These mocktail recipes are designed to highlight the versatility of our THC products, offering something for every palate on this special day.” — Triple Chief Marketing Officer Lambo Perkins

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple, the THC beverage brand redefining social drinking, is proud to celebrate 4/20 in style by spotlighting eight new mocktail recipes that elevate the cannabis experience.

Featuring the company’s two signature products, The Triple Drop and Triple High Seltzer, these flavorful creations are as refreshing and easy to make. Whether one is celebrating 4/20 flying solo or sharing the holiday vibes with friends, Triple has it covered.

In line with the tastes and preferences of the Gen-Z and Millennial Consumer, Triple now provides two mainstream products in the emerging cannabis space. Both the Triple Drop and Triple High Seltzer are low-dose options, making Triple approachable for individuals who have never tried THC. And for those who have, it’s a drink that’s easily buildable.

"At Triple, we specialize in low-dose products, making cannabis more accessible and enjoyable for everyone," said Triple Chief Marketing Officer Lambo Perkins. "These mocktail recipes are designed to highlight the versatility of our THC products, offering something for every palate on this special day."



The Recipes:

1. STRAIGHT DROP (5 mg THC)

Simple. Smooth. Straight to the point

● 1 packet of The Triple Drop (5 mg THC)

● 4 oz sparkling water

● Ice (optional)

Instructions:

1. Stir

2. Sip & enjoy



2. TRIPLE SPRITZ (8 mg THC)

When one just isn't enough

● 1 packet of The Triple Drop (5 mg THC)

● 1 can of Triple High Seltzer Cherry Lemon (3 mg THC)

Instructions:

1. Pour over ice

2. Stir

3. Add lemon wedge garnish

4. Sip & enjoy

3. TRIPLE DOUBLE PUNCH (10 mg THC)

A little extra for the night out (or in)

● 2 packets of The Triple Drop (10 mg THC)

● 6 oz lemonade

● A splash of sparkling water

Instructions:

1. Pour over ice

2. Stir

3. Add citrus slice garnish

4. Sip & enjoy



4. HIGH TIDE PALMER (5 mg THC)

An upgrade to the classic lemonade and iced tea combo

● 1 packet The Triple Drop (5 mg THC)

● 4 oz iced tea

● 4 oz lemonade

Instructions:

1. Pour over ice

2. Stir

3. Add lemon wheel garnish

4. Sip & enjoy

5. THC CRAN (5 mg THC)

The no-vodka Vodka Cran

● 1 packet The Triple Drop (5 mg THC)

● 6 oz cranberry juice

Instructions:

1. Pour over ice

2. Stir

3. Add ice & lime wedge garnish

4. Sip & enjoy

6. SUNSET SLUSH (8 mg THC)

Frozen & fruity

● 1 packet The Triple Drop (5 mg THC)

● 1 can Triple High Seltzer Cherry Lemon (3 mg THC)

● ½ cup frozen mango

● ½ cup frozen pineapple

Instructions:

1. Blend until smooth

2. Serve in a chilled glass

3. Sip & enjoy

7. CHERRY BASIL SMASH (5 mg THC)

Refreshing

● 1 packet The Triple Drop (5 mg THC)

● 2-3 fresh basil leaves

● ½ oz sweet cherry juice

● 4 oz soda water

Instructions:

1. Muddle basil & cherry juice

2. Pour over ice

3. Stir

4. Add basil leaf garnish

5. Sip & enjoy

8. THC & COLA (5 mg THC)

Whiskey & Cola, but make it cannabis

● 1 packet The Triple Drop (5 mg THC)

● 6 oz cola

Instructions:

1. Pour over ice

2. Stir

3. Add ice & lemon wedge garnish

4. Sip & enjoy

Triple continues to set the standard for THC beverages by offering flavor-forward, sessionable products that rival the best alcohol-spiked drinks, minus the downsides. Whether mixed into sparkling water, a cocktail, juice, or enjoyed solo, the cherry lemon-flavored Triple Drop is the perfect companion for any occasion.

The Drop is complementary to Triple’s existing seltzer product. With Triple High Seltzer, Triple’s THC formulation offers a drink that’s perfect for enjoying throughout the day or night, similar to how one would consume a beer or hard seltzer. Triple High Seltzer comes in three flavors – lime, cherry-lemon and grapefruit. The buzz kicks in within 15-20 minutes, lasts as long as a typical social drink, and is followed by no hangover. Triple High Seltzer offers a social buzz with just 15-25 calories per can, compared to around 100 calories in most traditional hard seltzers.

“These delightful mocktail recipes are perfect for unwinding, sharing, and exploring new ways to enjoy cannabis,” said Will Spartin, Triple Chief Operating Officer. “As always, we encourage our customers to sip responsibly and ensure compliance with local cannabis consumption laws.”

The Triple Drop is now available at select retailers where Triple High Seltzer can be found. Nationally, find The Drop and seltzer at drinktriple.com.

Contact:

Sean Hixson

sean@btlpr.com

314-283-0341

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.