Preserving Ohio’s Legal Legacy: Inside the Supreme Court Law Library

Law librarians celebrate the first day of National Library Week with signs and their signature candy peep display.

As National Library Week begins, the wide-ranging functions of the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Law Library continue to be appreciated within the Court and statewide.

Spanning most of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center’s top floors, the law library contains a vast collection of legal and historical works. It also features a grand Reading Room overlooking the Columbus metropolitan area and is decorated with multiple original historical murals.

Law Library Director Erin Waltz and Research Services Manager Rachel Dilley spoke at length about how versatile and significant the work of the library really is.

The staff's main job is to conduct research using their collection of online legal databases, which aren’t accessible to many people. These include databases provided by the State Library, by public libraries around Ohio, and other entities. In addition, the law library contains numerous physical copies of books that have yet to be digitized. These materials often hold historical value, such as old Ohio court rules or criminal procedures that only exist at the Supreme Court.

The library staff take pride in their ability to answer questions from the justices and others at the Court, no matter how obscure.

“If a staff member asks for something, we will bend over backwards to try to get it,” Dilley said. “Even if we must go to another library or seek out information elsewhere, the library staff really does do a great job at finding things for people.”

One example of another use of the library’s extensive collection is genealogical research.

“If someone wants to research their great grandpa who was an attorney in 1893, we can look up information on that ancestor, which is fun,” Waltz said. “Since we also house the original attorney cards from our Office of Bar Admissions, we can go back through and find the original typewritten card to see things like where he went to law school, when he passed the bar, where he was living, and when he passed.”

The library offers its research services to the public as well, especially for smaller local law practices that wouldn’t otherwise have access to expensive databases, such as Lexis and Westlaw. The library also helps pro se litigants, those who are representing themselves in court. They often need help finding legal definitions, locating case law, or understanding court procedures. The library serves as a resource to assist them in navigating the legal system.

What distinguishes the Court’s library from others is its unique and comprehensive assortment of Ohio-specific legal case documents and state law books.

“There are a couple sets of books in this library that exist nowhere else, including some large sets of the briefs and records of Ohio Supreme Court cases,” Waltz said. “So, we really are the keepers of the history of Ohio courts, which makes our library different than just about everybody else.”

The library staff also take pride in organizing celebrations for the Court in addition to National Library Week, including Constitution Day and commemorating Ohio’s statehood. They also plan opportunities for continuing legal education for attorneys at the Court.

To celebrate Library Week, the library staff have lots of fun activities planned, including daily games and contests, themed food days, and even a candied peep art display. This thoughtful and well-planned celebration allows court staff to congregate and appreciate some levity outside their offices.

“What we most like to reiterate is that we are here to help, and to make everyone’s job here at the Court a little easier,” Waltz said. “We will always be excited to help with what this Court needs, and while it may be boring to some, all research is interesting to us.”