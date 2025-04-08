The Athlete’s Foot Strengthens Global Vision with the Promotion of Matt Lafone to CEO

The Athlete's Foot The Athlete's Foot Exterior

Matt Lafone, President and GM of Americas, Takes the Helm as Global CEO, Steering TAF Toward a Unified Vision with New Operational and Innovation Strategies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) , a global leader in athletic footwear and apparel, has announced the promotion of Matt Lafone to the company’s new Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lafone, who previously served as President and General Manager of the Americas, will transition into this critical global leadership role immediately. This move marks a key milestone in TAF’s commitment to a unified global vision while continuing to prioritize the needs of local markets worldwide.Since joining TAF in 2021, Lafone has been an exceptional leader. As President and General Manager of the Americas, he has driven outstanding results, including a 45% increase in regional revenue—contributing $272.1 million to the 2024 overall performance. Under his leadership, the Americas region not only thrived in a challenging retail environment, but also helped propel TAF’s global sales by 10%, reaching $554 million. His appointment as Global CEO aligns with the company’s strategy to build on this success.A core element of this strategy is the establishment of the TAF Global Center of Excellence in Atlanta, Georgia, which will support both Direct-to-Consumer channels and franchise partners globally, driving innovation and optimizing operational efficiencies across TAF’s global network. The new center, which will be located in the same space as the recently opened Flagship location on the Atlanta Beltline, will focus on enhancing brand management, global merchandising, planning, marketing, finance, and store operations. It will also play a pivotal role in driving eCommerce strategy and content creation, acting as a support center for international franchise partners. Through this initiative, TAF aims to optimize procurement processes and strengthen financial management, all while maintaining a cohesive and unified global strategy.Matt Lafone is energized and ready to lead The Athlete’s Foot into a bold new era. As he steps into the global CEO role, his vision is clear: drive innovation, strengthen collaboration, and elevate the brand’s impact worldwide. “It’s a true privilege to take on this role and continue the journey with The Athlete’s Foot,” said Lafone. “I’m inspired every day by the passion of our teams, the strength of our brand, and the trust of our partners around the world. As we look ahead, my focus is on deepening our connections, pushing innovation, and bringing greater alignment to how we show up across markets. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to shape what’s next for TAF—and I’m ready to get to work.”Param Singh, Owner and Chairman of Arklyz Group —the parent company of The Athlete’s Foot—also shared his enthusiasm for Lafone’s new role, emphasizing the importance of the leadership transition. “We are incredibly excited to have Matt at the helm of TAF’s global operations,” said Singh. “His deep understanding of the business, combined with his strategic vision, will be instrumental in driving TAF’s continued growth and success. As we work to further solidify TAF’s position as a leader in the industry, Matt’s leadership will be key in guiding the business through the evolving global market.”The Athlete’s Foot has been a leader in the athletic footwear and apparel industry for over 50 years, delivering the best in footwear, apparel and accessories from top athletic & streetwear brands. With its newly defined global strategy and the establishment of the Center of Excellence, TAF is poised to continue its leadership in the industry while strengthening its connections with customers and partners around the world.About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):More than just a retail store, but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 450 stores and e-commerce shops in 20+ countries. For further information, please go to www.theathletesfoot.com About Arklyz Group:Arklyz is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports and lifestyle. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail & ecommerce and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.arklyz.com

