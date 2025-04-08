Edgerton Hospital Leverages FacilityONE for Enhanced Tracking and Efficiency in Two Additional Key Departments

Edgerton Hospital in Edgerton, Wisconsin Scenic view of Edgerton Hospital's garden FacilityONE Logo

FacilityONE supports Edgerton Hospital in expanding the UNITY Solutions Suite to additional departments, enhancing communication, tracking, and efficiency.

FacilityONE’s UNITY Solutions Suite has proven to be efficient, dependable, and easy for our staff to use for facilities management requests and urgent needs.” — Marc Augsburger, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services President and CEO

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgerton Hospital , a trusted acute care hospital serving the Edgerton, Wisconsin community, has expanded its use of FacilityONE software solutions beyond facilities management to streamline processes and improve efficiency in hospital materials as well as marketing operations.Since 2019, Edgerton Hospital’s facilities management department has successfully utilized FacilityONE’s F1 MAPS and F1 WORKS, as part of the UNITY Solutions Suite , to simplify maintenance processes and enhance operational efficiency. Recognizing the software’s effectiveness, the hospital’s materials and marketing departments sought a better way to process and track requests, moving away from inefficient email-based workflows that often resulted in lost or overlooked requests.FacilityONE quickly responded to the hospital’s needs by configuring new department specialties within the software solution, ensuring that requests are routed directly to the appropriate team for faster response times, better tracking, and enhanced reporting. Within just 30 days of the initial inquiry, FacilityONE had successfully implemented the solution for the two additional key departments, provided training, and assisted in communicating the changes to hospital staff."Like facilities, our materials and marketing departments interact with every other department in our hospital and clinics, and new coordination for communications, tracking, and requests was needed. The adaptability of the FacilityONE platform is impressive. It is serving these additional departments well." noted Edgerton Hospital and Health Services President and CEO Marc Augsburger. "Plus a big bonus is our staff doesn’t need to incorporate, and learn, one or two additional systems in order to make requests to materials and marketing. The UNITY Solutions Suite definitely lives up to its name!”.One function of FacilityONE’s UNITY Solutions Suite is the Quick Request Page, now used by all three departments. The Quick Request Page enables all hospital employees to efficiently submit requests without needing login credentials to the software system. This feature allows staff to place maintenance requests for building or equipment repairs, materials requests ranging from medical supplies to administrative equipment, and marketing requests, such as brochure or business card orders, in-hospital event support, and logo-branded item ordering.By leveraging FacilityONE, Edgerton Hospital has significantly improved request processing speed, visibility, and tracking. Departments can now monitor request volumes, completion rates, and response times with greater accuracy. Notably, the materials department has achieved a 96% completion rate over the past 30 days, demonstrating the platform’s immediate impact.“Edgerton Hospital’s expansion of our software beyond facilities management is a testament to the flexibility and impact of the UNITY Solutions Suite. We take pride in providing solutions that not only improve workflow efficiency but also enhance service delivery for hospital staff and, ultimately, patient care.” commented FacilityONE CEO, Pierre Harrison.About FacilityONEHeadquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FacilityONE proudly serves a diverse portfolio of clients, facilities, and technicians throughout the world. FacilityONE partners with clients to provide simple facilities management solutions, including interactive maps, which feature instant access to facility data, workflows, and analytics. The easy and effective solutions provided by FacilityONE enhance a building’s functionality, economic lifespan, and employee productivity, while easily integrating into existing programs and processes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.