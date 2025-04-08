Couples Share More Than Intimacy - How the Shared Genital Microbiome Benefits Health

Dr E mapping the connections between pH, lactobacilli, and the shared microbiome that inspired Wild & Pure - designed for partners, kids, and caregivers alike.

The Inventors of the PreBiotic Wild & Pure Personal Care Brand Underscore that Partners Share Good as Well as Harmful Bacteria

True wellness means supporting our protective, beneficial surface microbiomes – not scrubbing them away during everyday cleansing.” — Dr. GD Clifton

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent studies confirm what the founders of the prebiotic Wild & Purepersonal care brand have long believed: the human body's surface microbiome is a shared ecosystem, especially in intimate areas, where partners can exchange both beneficial and harmful bacteria. Physical contact between partners plays a powerful role in the health of each couple’s surface microbiomes, which is even passed down to their children. New research shows that bacterial vaginosis (BV) - the most common vaginal infection, impacting 1 in 4 women - can be passed from men to women, and that treating both partners is most effective. But Dr. Joanna Ellington, reproductive physiologist and co-founder of Glyciome, believes the coverage of this study overlooks the much bigger story. “For 3 in 4 couples, sexual intimacy benefits the shared, healthy genital microbiome,” Ellington states. “We are so used to thinking about bacteria as harmful and linking sexual activity to risks that most of us don’t know the awe-inspiring biological network that physical contact maintains between partners.”Glyciome, a women-owned company, invented the patent-pending Wild & Pure personal care line to support the growth of beneficial surface bacteria, including those the “sexual dyad” or couple share that protect against genital infections and cancers. The lack of effective treatments for BV and its most impactful symptoms, such as vaginal irritation and unwanted odors, helped drive invention of this product line that uniquely combines trace minerals and energy sources to support growth of the beneficial genital bacteria. Healthy genital bacteria include acid-producing lactobacilli that form a protective shield, especially in the woman’s vagina. When this ecosystem is disrupted, as can occur with use of most wet wipes, soaps or cleansers, douches, and lubricants, partners can unintentionally pass more harmful bacteria back and forth. Women with BV often turn to these harsh products to manage symptoms, but that further impacts the good bacteria, leading to recurring infections.“Although most women understand that vaginal pH is important, they don't realize it is good bacteria that help maintain that balance” said Dr. Ellington. During clinical studies conducted while developing Wild & Pure products, she noted that the vast majority of participants were unaware of the role healthy genital bacteria play or how intimacy can actually support these ecosystems. That's why Wild & Pure cleansers and serum rely on a formula with a pH and salt level matched to the human body to help protect the microbiome, not disrupt it.“Our mission is to support a healthier, more connected approach to hygiene, validated by third-party testing and our EWG-Verifiedstatus, which confirms our products are free from common allergens and toxins,” says co-inventor Dr. Clifton, a Doctor of Pharmacy. “True wellness means supporting our protective, beneficial surface microbiomes – not scrubbing them away during everyday cleansing.” He adds that in particular, knowledge of the healthy penile microbiome is sadly lacking, even though the harmful bacteria associated with BV have been linked to both cervical and penile cancer. “At Wild & Pure we want the topic of genital bacteria and health to move from 'Ewww!' to 'Wow!'"

