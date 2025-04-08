Machias Savings Bank Expands into New Hampshire with First Location in Manchester

Machias Savings Bank -- The Bank of Yes!

Machias Savings Bank is excited to announce plans for its first-ever New Hampshire branch at 900 Elm Street, Manchester, New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Machias Savings Bank is excited to announce plans for its first-ever New Hampshire branch at 900 Elm Street, Manchester. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the bank’s 150-year history and strengthens its commitment to serving businesses across New England.“For over a decade, we’ve built strong relationships in New Hampshire, and opening a physical location is the next natural step,” said Larry Barker, President & CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “We’re thrilled to bring our brand of business banking to Manchester, with local decision-making, personalized service, and a true commitment to helping businesses grow.” The new office will focus on business banking services , including commercial lending and treasury services, and is expected to employ six or more full-time team members. Ben Wheeler, Regional Senior Vice President - New Hampshire , leads the New Hampshire team with over 30 years of commercial banking expertise and deep roots in the state. “I am extremely excited to be a part of the Machias Savings Bank commercial banking team and continue the focus on growing the New Hampshire market. Given our true local decision-making, ease of doing business, and commitment to assisting businesses grow in our market area, we are looking forward to meeting our clients’ current and future business banking needs,” Wheeler said.Joining the team is Emily Ricard, VP, Treasury Services Officer, a seasoned financial professional specializing in working capital analysis, treasury solutions, and strategic client management. “I’m passionate about helping businesses optimize cash flow and minimize risk,” said Ricard. “Machias Savings Bank’s community-driven approach is a perfect fit.”Both Wheeler and Ricard are deeply engaged in New Hampshire communities. Wheeler is involved with Monadnock United Way and the Rotary Club of Jaffrey-Rindge, while Ricard chairs the Concord Young Professionals Network and serves on the Concord Historical Society Board of Directors.Machias Savings Bank is eager to continue its tradition of empowering businesses with local expertise, innovative solutions, and a commitment to community success.About Machias Savings BankWith nearly $2.6 billion in assets, over 300 employees, and 15 branches from Portland to Caribou, Machias Savings Bank seeks to move businesses forward through financial health, one person, one business and one community at a time. Founded in 1869 and a leader in customer experience and community, Machias works to expand its impact beyond products and services through community donations, its employee volunteer program, and by personalizing each customer relationship to help Maine businesses and individuals find their “YES!” More details about Machias Savings Bank can be found online at machiassavings.bank. Member FDIC.###

