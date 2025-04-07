Safe cycling program gives kids confidence to ride

CANADA, April 7 - More children in B.C. will be riding with confidence as the Province helps to expand the Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 program, giving more students hands-on cycling skills while promoting road safety and active transportation.

“Ensuring the safety of our children while promoting active transportation is a priority for our government,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “By expanding this program, we are giving more kids the skills they need to feel excited and confident about riding their bikes, while encouraging healthier and more sustainable commuting choices for families.”

In the 2024-25 school year, the government is investing an additional $821,500 into the program, bringing the total investment to more than $2 million since its inception. As part of the expansion, two new communities, Kamloops and Southeast Kootenays, will be added in spring 2025. This will allow more students to benefit from hands-on cycling education. The program is already delivered in Metro Vancouver, Capital Regional District, Fraser Valley, Kelowna region, Cariboo region and the West Kootenays.

The Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 program was created by HUB Cycling, a non-profit organization with a history of breaking down barriers to cycling. With support from the Province, the program encourages healthy habits, environmental consideration and safety through cycling education.

Since its launch in 2019, the Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 program has introduced road safety, cycling skill development and active transportation infrastructure to more than 40,000 children in B.C. Now in its sixth year, the program continues to equip young riders with the knowledge and confidence they need to bike safely, and will support an estimated 9,000 children in spring 2025.

“HUB Cycling is committed to connecting communities through education,” said Lorraine Smith, manager of Everyone Rides Grade 4-5. “We believe cycling creates happier, healthier communities. Providing students with the opportunity to learn about active transportation and bike safety can play a big role in raising a generation of sustainable-transportation users.”

The Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 program aligns with the government’s commitment to improving road safety and fostering sustainable transportation options for future generations. By encouraging cycling at an early age, the program helps establish lifelong habits that contribute to safer, healthier communities.

Learn More:

For more information about Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 program, visit: https://bikehub.ca/bike-to-school