Veterinarian-Developed Saddle Pad for Kissing Spines and Back Issues in Horses

Clinically Proven Solution Developed by Veterinarians to Alleviate Kissing Spines and Chronic Back Issues in Horses

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sedelogic S-Curve Saddle Pad, a product developed by Dr. Stokkermans, an equine veterinarian with over 15 years of experience, has been providing proven relief for horses suffering from Kissing Spines and chronic back issues. Designed in collaboration with veterinary universities across Europe, the S-Curve Saddle Pad continues to gain recognition as a leading solution for equine back problems.

After witnessing the impact of back pain on horses' performance for years, Dr. Stokkermans embarked on an in-depth study to better understand how saddle fit affects equine health. The research, including the world’s first pressure measurements under the saddle during full-course jumping, provided critical insights into how pressure distribution affects the horse’s back. This extensive study led to the creation of the Sedelogic S-Curve Saddle Pad, which is clinically proven to distribute pressure and absorb shock while offering relief for horses with sensitive backs.

The S-Curve Saddle Pad has become a trusted product in the equine community, offering scientifically-backed benefits that include:

- Clinically Proven Design: The S-Curve’s innovative design alleviates pressure from sensitive areas, providing pain relief and improved comfort for horses with Kissing Spines and chronic back issues.

- Customizable Fit: Made with a moldable thermoplastic material, the pad can be reshaped as needed to fit the unique anatomy of each horse, ensuring a perfect fit.

- Shock Absorption & Pressure Relief: The S-Curve distributes pressure evenly, absorbs shock, and reduces strain, helping prevent further injury and promoting freedom of movement.

- Breathable & Comfortable: The fully breathable design ensures horses stay dry and comfortable, even in hot and humid conditions, further enhancing their performance and well-being.

Dr. Stokkermans’ extensive research and dedication to improving the health of horses have made the S-Curve Saddle Pad a trusted choice for many equestrians. It’s the result of years of veterinary knowledge and clinical investigation, offering a solution for those dealing with one of the most challenging problems in equine care.

About Sedelogic

Sedelogic has been committed to providing high-quality, scientifically-backed products designed to improve the comfort, health, and performance of horses. The S-Curve Saddle Pad continues to lead the way in providing orthopedic support for horses with Kissing Spines and other back issues, demonstrating the company’s ongoing dedication to equine well-being.

Sedelogic S-Curve Demonstration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.