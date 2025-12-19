DED Awards $290,000 of Community Development Block Grant Funds to Support Bone Creek Museum in David City

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $290,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to David City through the 2025 Tourism Development funding opportunity. David City will use the CDBG award to support the Bone Creek Museum as it adds ADA-accessible restrooms to the second floor and creates ADA-accessible parking directly adjacent to the facility.

The CDBG program provides funds to help communities with projects that enhance public health and safety, economic well-being, local vitality, and quality of life. The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). DED administers the CDBG program on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities. The entitlement communities of Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, and Grand Island administer the CDBG program in their own areas.

DED is still accepting applications for CDBG Tourism Development in the 2025 program year. The Economic Development and Tourism Development funding opportunities operate on an open cycle until funding is exhausted or the program year ends. Each year, HUD approves the state’s Annual Action Plan, which describes the state’s method of distributing funds.

For additional information about funding opportunities available to Nebraska communities under the CDBG program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cdbg or contact Nicole Bartels at nicole.bartels@nebraska.gov.