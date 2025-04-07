Grace Y. Toh Appointed Executive Director of Friends of the National Asian Pacific American Museum

Grace Y. Toh

Friends of the National Asian Pacific American Museum (“FRIENDS”) announces that Grace Y. Toh has been appointed as its new Executive Director.

Grace’s ability to build meaningful relationships and navigate complex institutions makes her uniquely suited to lead FRIENDS as we work to establish a world-class museum on the National Mall.” — Handel Lee, Co-Founder and Co-Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of the National Asian Pacific American Museum (“FRIENDS”), the 501(c)(3) organization committed to building the National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture on the National Mall, is proud to announce that Grace Y. Toh has been appointed as its new Executive Director.

Grace brings more than three decades of experience in banking and financial management, having held senior positions at top-tier financial institutions. She is also a founding member of an SEC-registered investment management firm. Beyond her professional career, Grace has dedicated significant time serving on numerous nonprofit boards, including the Smithsonian Women’s Committee, Friends of the National Zoo for Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, Wellesley Business Leadership Council, Wellesley College Alumnae Association and Wellesley College Board of Trustees.

Grace holds a B.A. in Economics and Chinese Studies from Wellesley College, studied Management Information Systems at MIT’s Sloan School of Management and earned her MBA in Finance from Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business.

“Grace brings an exceptional combination of leadership, financial acumen and nonprofit experience to FRIENDS,” said Handel Lee, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the organization. “Her impressive career and commitment to nonprofit service will be instrumental as we move into a critical phase of our mission. Grace’s ability to build meaningful relationships and navigate complex institutions makes her uniquely suited to lead FRIENDS as we work to establish a world-class museum on the National Mall.”

About FRIENDS

Friends of the National Asian Pacific American Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the establishment of a dynamic, future-facing museum on the National Mall that honors and celebrates the essential contributions of Asian Pacific Americans to America’s history, society and shared values. As the bipartisan commission begins its work drafting a report to Congress and the President on the museum’s creation, FRIENDS is driving the process forward by mobilizing support, engaging key stakeholders and working to create the museum on the National Mall. It's time to illuminate Asian Pacific American history on America’s front lawn.

