Conan F. Ward, Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, Returns as All-In Sponsor for The Phoenix Center's Casino Night 2025

NUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phoenix Center , an accredited, private nonprofit school serving the educational, behavioral, and therapeutic needs of students ages 5–21 with autism and multiple disabilities, is proud to announce Conan F. Ward , Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, as this year’s All-In Sponsor for its annual Casino Night Fundraiser on Friday, May 2, 2025.This event raises vital funds for TPC’s highly individualized programs and services—many of which are not covered by tuition dollars. These funds directly impact the lives of students by providing access to adaptive technology, real-life community-based instruction, therapeutic supports, and innovative learning tools.“We are so grateful to have Conan continue as our All-In Sponsor for the second year in a row,” said Julie Mower, Executive Director of The Phoenix Center. “His longtime support and commitment to community service truly reflect the values we instill here every day. Thanks to partners like Conan, our students have access to life-changing experiences that prepare them for life beyond the classroom.”A proud Wayne Valley High School alumnus and former track and cross-country coach, Conan F. Ward brings over three decades of experience in financial services, with a focus on long-term relationships and strategic goal planning.“It’s an honor to support The Phoenix Center again this year,” said Conan F. Ward. “Their dedication to students and families is inspiring, and I’m proud to play a small part in helping to provide the tools and support these amazing students need to succeed.”Casino Night is The Phoenix Center’s most anticipated event of the year, bringing the school community, supporters, and local businesses together for a night of fun with a purpose.For tickets, sponsorships, or donations, visit The Phoenix Center's website here

