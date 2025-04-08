Boom Software Launches Innovative AI Platform to Support Schools During Teacher Absences

Boom Software

The new platform empowers schools with an intelligent, time-saving solution that enables teachers to seamlessly prepare engaging, tailored lessons in minutes.

HIGH WYCOMBE, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boom Software Launches Innovative AI Platform to Support Schools During Teacher AbsencesThe new platform empowers schools with an intelligent, time-saving solution that enables teachers to seamlessly prepare engaging, tailored lessons in minutes, all before the first school bell rings.How it works:When a teacher reports absent (as early as 6:00am), they can quickly log in to the platform and, in under five minutes, create the day’s missed lessons using AI. The system prompts them for a lesson title, learning objective, and desired video length. From there, the AI generates the full lesson content complete with comprehension questions and multiple-choice assessments tailored to the topic.Upon returning to work, the teacher can access all student responses through the platform, instantly identifying who needs extra support either individually or across the whole class.To make access even easier, the platform is fully integrated with Wonde, the global leader in secure school data connectivity, trusted by over 30,000 schools worldwide. Thanks to single sign-on functionality, teachers & students can use the platform with just one click no more forgotten passwords or login headaches.“This platform isn’t just about covering lessons; it’s about maintaining learning momentum, reducing admin stress for schools, and using AI in a meaningful, practical way. With over 2.5 million lessons missed each year in the England alone due to teacher absence, if we can help, we’ll be very happy knowing we've contributed to supporting students through their academic year,” said Russ Whitlock, Director at Boom Software Ltd. Demo of our system.Developed by Boom Software Ltd, headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, the platform reflects the company's mission to combine cutting-edge AI with real-world educational needs.For more information, demos, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

BATS - Boom Absent Teacher System

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.