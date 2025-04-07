Process Insights Unveils TIGER OPTICS T-I Max EtO Trace Ethylene Oxide Gas Analyzer

Process Insights T-I Max EtO Gas Analyzer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Process Insights is proud to announce the launch of the TIGER OPTICS™ T-I Max EtO™ Trace Ethylene Oxide Gas Analyzer, a state-of-the-art solution designed to meet the evolving needs of chemical and petrochemical industries. This innovative analyzer offers rapid, continuous measurements of ethylene oxide (EtO) concentrations, ensuring enhanced safety and compliance in various industrial applications.

The T-I Max EtO leverages the advanced TIGER OPTICS Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) technology to deliver precise, real-time monitoring without the need for calibration or consumables. This results in significant cost savings and operational efficiency for facilities handling ethylene oxide.

The analyzer meets the critically low detection limits necessary for updated National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) requirements and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), making it an ideal choice for facility-wide exposure monitoring and leak detection. Download product datasheet.

Key Features of the T-I Max EtO Trace Ethylene Oxide Gas Analyzer:

• Rapid, Continuous Measurements: Provides real-time data to promptly identify and address ethylene oxide concentrations.

• Calibration-Free Operation: Eliminates the need for routine calibration, reducing maintenance efforts and costs.

• High Sensitivity: Achieves detection limits as low as parts per billion (ppb), ensuring compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

• Robust Design: Engineered for reliability in demanding industrial environments.

Ethylene oxide is a critical compound in the production of various chemicals and consumer products. However, due to its hazardous nature, stringent monitoring is essential to protect worker safety and environmental health. The T-I Max EtO empowers industries to maintain rigorous control over ethylene oxide emissions, supporting both regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

For more information about the new TIGER OPTICS T-I Max EtO Trace Ethylene Oxide Gas Analyzer and other analytical solutions, please visit the Process Insights website https://www.process-insights.com.

About Process Insights:

Process Insights is a leading provider of analytical instrumentation and solutions for industrial process monitoring and control. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Process Insights delivers technologies that enhance safety, efficiency, and compliance across various industries worldwide. https://www.process-insights.com/.

