Job Announcement - State's Attorney - McHenry County

CLASS SPECIFICATION TITLE: State’s Attorney

Full-Time or Part-Time (if combined with another county)

Full-Time will be required to reside in McHenry County, as it will be an elected position.

Salary – will be dependent on whether it will be Full-Time or Part-Time and combined with another county.

Benefits:

  • Health Insurance
  • Retirement
  • Life Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Account
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Paid Leave

 

Application forms may be obtained from the County Auditor’s office (701) 537-5724 or online at www.mchenrycountynd.com/auditor.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.  They may be mailed or delivered to the McHenry County Auditor’s office, 407 Main St S  Rm 201, Towner, ND 58788.

McHenry County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all applications.

McHenry County is an equal opportunity employer.

