Job Announcement - State's Attorney - McHenry County

CLASS SPECIFICATION TITLE: State’s Attorney
Full-Time or Part-Time (if combined with another county)
Full-Time will be required to reside in McHenry County, as it will be an elected position.
Salary – will be dependent on whether it will be Full-Time or Part-Time and combined with another county.
Benefits:
- Health Insurance
- Retirement
- Life Insurance
- Flexible Spending Account
- Employee Assistance Program
- Paid Leave
Application forms may be obtained from the County Auditor’s office (701) 537-5724 or online at www.mchenrycountynd.com/auditor.
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. They may be mailed or delivered to the McHenry County Auditor’s office, 407 Main St S Rm 201, Towner, ND 58788.
McHenry County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all applications.
McHenry County is an equal opportunity employer.
View the posing information here: Download