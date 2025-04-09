Deirdre DeMarsico Brings Love, Laughter, and Maggie & Owen to the LA Times Book Festival’s 30th Anniversary

Author Deirdre DeMarsico Maggie & Owen by Deirdre DeMarsico Maggie & Owen MainSpring Books

A Modern Love Story About Finding Unexpected Romance and Navigating Life’s Twists Together

A beautifully written love story filled with wit, warmth, and unforgettable characters. Maggie & Owen captures the magic of falling in love while navigating life’s unpredictable turns.” — MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainSpring Books is excited to feature Deirdre DeMarsico, author of Maggie & Owen, at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025. DeMarsico will be signing copies of her contemporary romance novel and participating in an author interview by MainSpring Books. Readers who love charming, witty, and heartfelt love stories won’t want to miss this chance to meet the author and explore the captivating world of Maggie & Owen.

Maggie & Owen is a modern romance that proves love often finds us when we least expect it. Dr. Owen Harrison, a compassionate pediatrician, and Maggie O’Brien, a driven executive accountant, meet under quirky and unforgettable circumstances. Their attraction is instant, their chemistry undeniable, but can their love overcome life’s unpredictable challenges?

Through humorous banter, heartfelt moments, and emotional depth, DeMarsico weaves a compelling tale of love, ambition, and resilience. As Maggie navigates career ambitions and unexpected surprises and Owen balances his passion for helping children with his growing feelings for Maggie, their story reminds us that true love isn’t just about grand gestures—it’s about facing life’s ups and downs together.

Maggie & Owen is a delightful escape for readers who enjoy love stories with depth, humor, and heartwarming moments. Whether you're a fan of classic romance novels or modern love stories, DeMarsico’s novel offers relatable characters, sharp dialogue, and a fresh take on relationships in today’s fast-paced world.

With its captivating blend of romance, ambition, and life’s unexpected twists, Maggie & Owen offers a heartfelt journey that will resonate with romantics of all ages. The novel beautifully explores the delicate balance between love, career aspirations, and personal growth, reminding readers that true love doesn’t always follow a plan—but sometimes, the best love stories are the ones we never see coming.

As the LA Times Festival of Books celebrates its milestone 30th anniversary, Deirdre DeMarsico brings a refreshing and heartfelt love story to this year’s lineup. Meet her for a book signing and witness her interview with MainSpring Books, where she’ll discuss the inspiration behind Maggie & Owen, the art of writing modern romance, and how real-life experiences shape unforgettable love stories.



