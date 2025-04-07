VisualDx Partners with American College of Emergency Physicians to Enhance Measles Diagnosis and Treatment

Physician Support Tool and Medical Image Library Aids Clinical Decisions, Disease Identification.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and VisualDx, a medical informatics and AI technology company, are partnering to deliver a comprehensive tool for physicians to address the measles outbreak, look-alike diagnoses and all emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Through this partnership, ACEP members will be provided with free access to VisualDx for the next two months.“We're excited to support emergency physicians with a time-critical diagnostic information tool,” said Alison Haddock, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. ”This partnership comes at a critical time and will help emergency physicians on the frontlines advance care delivery and protect public health by assisting in prompt, accurate diagnosis and helping slow the spread of this highly disease.”Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and its delayed diagnosis can accelerate spread and worsen patient outcomes. At least a dozen states have reported more than 250 cases over the past few weeks. VisualDx’s clinical decision support software and medical image library can help clinicians quickly identify measles and its variant presentations across patient populations. This first-of-its kind collaboration is geared toward reducing further spread.“Emergency physicians save lives everyday—often while risking their own. It’s a privilege to support these unsung heroes as they confront yet another infectious disease challenge,” said Art Papier, MD, CEO of VisualDx. “In these difficult times, clinicians need rapid, reliable tools to support their decision-making in seconds. We are proud to contribute to that mission.”With each complimentary license, ACEP members will also receive educational training on measles to enhance public health preparedness. Beyond measles, VisualDx is equipped to improve clinical decision-making on more than 3,000 diagnoses thanks to its 48,000 medical images. The initiative intends to improve readiness not only for measles but for any emerging infectious diseases.About VisualDx:VisualDx is an award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system that has become the standard medical professional resource at more than 50% of U.S. medical schools and more than 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. VisualDx combines problem-oriented clinical search with the world's best curated medical image library, plus medical knowledge from experts and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication. Our mission is to improve healthcare decision-making and reduce diagnostic errors.About ACEP:The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.