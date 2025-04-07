MatchAwards Search Revolutionary Government Spending Award Tracking Tool

MatchAwards

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the newly-announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) evaluates federal spending, MatchAwards unveils a powerful new search tool enabling businesses to easily track who is winning government contracts, grants and purchase orders in their industries.The innovative search features allow users to sort through contract, grant, purchase order and even credit card awards data, revealing who issued and won awards along with details. This is similar to other approaches used to track government funding but developed for any business to use with a simplified interface. It specifically focuses on the competitive government contracting landscape, purchase orders and grant awards."Our new award tracking tool represents a quantum leap in government spending transparency and accessibility," said Clarence Briggs, CEO of MatchAwards. "For too long, small businesses which make up 99% of all our businesses have struggled to identify patterns in government contract, grant and purchase awards. Now they can see exactly who's winning in their industry with just a few clicks."This feature complements MatchAwards' existing sole source contract and other powerful filters, providing businesses with comprehensive insights into both competitive and non-competitive government procurement. Together, these tools help small businesses understand their competitive landscape while aligning with the current administration's focus on government efficiency, transparency and accountability."With the creation of DOGE and DOGE “like” entities everywhere, and increased attention on government spending, businesses need tools that provide data-driven insights into government spending patterns that are valid, reliable and most of all verifiable, using the government’s own data," added Briggs. "Our platform now delivers unprecedented visibility into both who's winning awards, and how they're being awarded."The award tracking tool is a free product located on the MatchAwards domain but does not currently require individuals to be signed in for access. Users can access this feature before the account creation process, allowing them to immediately begin tracking contract winners relevant to their industries. Those users that are interested in other tools MatchAwards has to offer will find a sign up button on the search page.To explore this new feature and gain access to MatchAwards' comprehensive opportunity matching system, businesses or any curious users can freely use the search tool at https://matchawards.com/searchtool About MatchAwards: MatchAwards is an AI-powered platform that revolutionizes how businesses and other users discover, match and connect with opportunities. Our intelligent matching system automatically connects users with relevant government contracts, grants, and business-to-business opportunities based on their NAICS codes and profile information, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual searches.

