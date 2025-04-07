Insight Engine™ Introduces Generative AI for Faster, Smarter Energy Regulatory Insights

New features on Insight Engine™ platform combine cutting-edge AI with expert validation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insight Engine™ , the leading platform for tracking, analyzing, and understanding energy regulatory and legislative developments across all 50 states, today announced the launch of generative AI capabilities. This powerful new feature streamlines workflows for users by instantly generating concise summaries of any regulatory document available on the platform, giving users back valuable time to focus on strategic decision-making."We know how challenging it is to sift through dense regulatory documents," said Brenda Christopher, Insight Engine™ Product Manager. "With generative AI, Insight Engine™ makes it faster and easier than ever to extract the key takeaways and quickly find information on each state’s energy policy landscape without hours of manual review."Leveraging a generative AI model that is optimized for summarizing complex documents, Insight Engine™’s new AI offerings make the platform’s vast database of regulatory documents more usable and accessible. By integrating AI-generated summaries directly into the platform, Insight Engine™ allows users to quickly scan for outcomes, participants, and deadlines, and determine whether a document contains relevant information for further investigation.Beyond AI-driven automation, Insight Engine™ remains committed to providing human, expert-reviewed content. Users can now track both natural gas and electric rate cases, each meticulously analyzed by industry professionals to ensure the highest level of accuracy and reliability. Backed by a dedicated on-the-ground policy team embedded in states and regions across the country, Insight Engine™ empowers professionals with the confidence to navigate the regulatory and legislative landscape efficiently.Powered by Advanced Energy United , a national trade association representing technologies in the advanced energy industry, Insight Engine™ users can explore dockets from Public Utility Commissions, track legislation across all 50 states, access committee updates from Regional Transmission Organizations and the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission (FERC), view state profiles summarizing key clean energy policies, and more all in one platform.For more information or to start a free trial, visit https://insightengine.org/ ###About Insight EngineInsight Engine™ (formerly known as PowerSuite), Advanced Energy United’s proprietary online tool, is the leading platform for tracking, analyzing, and understanding energy regulatory and legislative developments across all 50 states. With the latest advancements in generative AI, the platform now delivers instant, concise summaries of regulatory documents, saving users valuable time. Trusted by industry experts, Insight Engine™ also provides meticulously reviewed rate case data to ensure accuracy and reliability. Smarter insights, less time wasted—empower your decision-making with Insight Engine™. Learn more at insightengine.org.

