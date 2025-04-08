Drake & Associates Goes Live with Arcus Partners’ Finity360 and Managed Services

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcus Partners™, a leading WealthTech and Managed Services provider for SME Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer firms, is pleased to announce that Drake & Associates LLC, a Wisconsin-based financial advisory firm, has officially gone live with Finity360™ and Arcus360™ Managed Services as part of a strategic initiative to centralize data and strengthen compliance, operational efficiency, and marketing readiness on the Salesforce platform.

Drake & Associates has implemented Finity360 Backup & Recovery, a fully Salesforce and AWS-native solution that supports compliance with SEC Rules 17a-3 and 17a-4 by enabling immutable storage and secure recovery of books and records within their Salesforce environment. The firm is also leveraging Arcus360 Managed Services to support the implementation and optimization of Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, along with additional Salesforce tools such as CRM Analytics and Salesforce Maps.

By consolidating its data within Salesforce, Drake & Associates is positioning itself for more scalable growth, improved regulatory compliance, and stronger client engagement strategies—all within a unified technology ecosystem.

“Firms today are navigating increased regulatory pressure and digital complexity. With Finity360 and Arcus360 Managed Services, Drake & Associates is making a powerful investment in both compliance readiness and operational scalability,” said Gerry Murphy, CEO of Arcus Partners. “We're proud to support their vision with tools that deliver resilience, automation, and expert support—all tightly integrated within Salesforce.”

Tony Drake, Founder and CEO of Drake & Associates, added:

"The implementation of Finity360 and Arcus360 was one of the smoothest rollouts we’ve had. The Arcus team understood our needs from both a compliance and operational perspective. They didn’t just know Salesforce, they knew how we work as a business. That made all the difference and allowed us to move quickly and confidently."

The combined power of Finity360 Backup & Recovery and Arcus360 Managed Services enables Drake & Associates to protect sensitive client data, meet regulatory obligations, and enhance business operations across departments—all with a single, trusted technology partner.

To learn more about Finity360 and Arcus360 for Salesforce, visit www.arcuspartners.com.
About Arcus Partners
Arcus Partners is a leading provider of Cloud-first, AI-driven financial technology solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize data management, and streamline workflows for Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer firms. With the Finity360 suite, SYNTHIFY, ArcusX AI, and Arcus360 Managed Services, Arcus Partners empowers SME firms to digitally transform operations, centralize business-critical data, and improve client engagement across platforms.



About

Arcus Partners is a FinTech innovator and strategic solutions provider dedicated to empowering Wealth Management, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), and Broker-Dealer (BD) firms. We specialize in leveraging Salesforce technology and data-driven insights to drive operational efficiency, enhance client engagement, and support regulatory compliance across the financial services industry. Our suite of solutions and services transforms business workflows and enables firms to meet the challenges of an evolving financial landscape. Our Solutions Finity360 Finity360 is a powerful document management and automation solution that seamlessly integrates with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. Designed to address the unique requirements of wealth management firms, Finity360 streamlines client onboarding, document storage, and data processing while enhancing security and compliance. With robust features like automated forms, e-signature integration, and data recovery, Finity360 boosts productivity and provides a better client experience, ensuring that RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth managers can focus on building and sustaining client relationships. Arcus360 Arcus360 is a comprehensive suite of middle-office applications designed to optimize back-office operations and improve front-end engagement for wealth management firms. By integrating directly with Salesforce and other essential portfolio management and custodian platforms, Arcus360 enhances the management of securities transactions, reporting, and compliance processes. Arcus360 delivers a unified platform experience, enabling RIAs and broker-dealers to streamline operations, increase transparency, and scale efficiently within a single, cohesive ecosystem. SYNTHIFY SYNTHIFY brings next-generation data intelligence and analytics to wealth management. By harnessing advanced data aggregation, predictive analytics, and visualization tools, SYNTHIFY enables wealth managers, RIAs, and BDs to derive actionable insights from vast amounts of client and market data. This intelligence platform drives informed decision-making, uncovers growth opportunities, and enhances the ability to anticipate client needs, helping firms stay ahead of market trends and maintain a competitive edge in a data-driven industry.

