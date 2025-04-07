SocialBox.Biz Press Release: Earth Day 2025 – Reuse Computers and MacBooks for a Sustainable Future

#EarthDay2025, SocialBox.Biz is challenged existing and prospective partners to make donations of reusable tech - picture

#EarthDay2025, SocialBox.Biz is challenged existing and prospective partners to make donations of reusable tech - picture

With a decade of impact behind us, we’re urging partners to reuse and donate with SocialBox.Biz old but functional tech to reduce Scope 3 emissions, increase social impact, CSR, and transform lives.”
— SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz Press Release: Earth Day 2025 – Reuse Computers and MacBooks for a Sustainable Future

As Earth Day 2025 approaches on April 22, SocialBox.Biz, a tech-focused social enterprise, calls on UK businesses, universities, and individuals to prioritize reusing computers and MacBooks before recycling.

With a decade of impact behind us, we’re urging partners to reuse and donate with SocialBox.Biz old but functional tech to reduce Scope 3 emissions, increase social impact and transform lives.

This Earth Day, join SocialBox.Biz today in rehoming laptops and MacBooks to support homeless individuals, refugees, and older people in need.

By partnering with SocialBox.Biz, you’ll contribute to a greener planet and as a business make more impact business on society.

Contact us today at www.socialbox.biz to be part of this vital movement. Together, let’s make every day Earth Day.

https://www.socialbox.biz/donate-your-disused-things-through-our-charity-partners/

https://www.socialbox.biz/socialbox-biz-accepting-apple-products-and-laptop-donations-ahead-of-holidays/

###

peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SocialBox.Biz Press Release: Earth Day 2025 – Reuse Computers and MacBooks for a Sustainable Future

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
peter paduh
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
+44 843 289 5722
Company/Organization
SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company
harben house, harben parade
london, nw36lh
United Kingdom
+44 843 289 5722
Visit Newsroom
About

A Community Interest Company, London , UK

More From This Author
SocialBox.Biz Press Release: Earth Day 2025 – Reuse Computers and MacBooks for a Sustainable Future
Sustainable Christmas 2024: SocialBox.Biz delivering laptops before Christmas - companies are encouraged to participate
Sustainable Christmas 2024: SocialBox.Biz initiative increases social impact and companies are supporting over 10 years
View All Stories From This Author