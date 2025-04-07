SocialBox.Biz Press Release: Earth Day 2025 – Reuse Computers and MacBooks for a Sustainable Future

#EarthDay2025, SocialBox.Biz is challenged existing and prospective partners to make donations of reusable tech - picture

With a decade of impact behind us, we’re urging partners to reuse and donate with SocialBox.Biz old but functional tech to reduce Scope 3 emissions, increase social impact, CSR, and transform lives.” — SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SocialBox.Biz Press Release: Earth Day 2025 – Reuse Computers and MacBooks for a Sustainable FutureAs Earth Day 2025 approaches on April 22, SocialBox.Biz, a tech-focused social enterprise, calls on UK businesses, universities, and individuals to prioritize reusing computers and MacBooks before recycling.With a decade of impact behind us, we’re urging partners to reuse and donate with SocialBox.Biz old but functional tech to reduce Scope 3 emissions, increase social impact and transform lives.This Earth Day, join SocialBox.Biz today in rehoming laptops and MacBooks to support homeless individuals, refugees, and older people in need.By partnering with SocialBox.Biz, you’ll contribute to a greener planet and as a business make more impact business on society.Contact us today at www.socialbox.biz to be part of this vital movement. Together, let’s make every day Earth Day.###

