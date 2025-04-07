Square Golf Launch Monitor Enhances Indoor Golf Training

Square Golf Launch Monitor Review Square Golf Launch Monitor Unpacked Square Golf Launch Monitor Driving Range

New device offers precise ball and club data, making indoor golf practice more accessible and effective

The Square Golf Launch Monitor fills a gap in the market by providing an affordable and reliable option for indoor golf practice. It’s a great tool for golfers looking to improve their game.” — Lem Clevenger, founder Yardstick Golf

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf enthusiasts now have a new tool to refine their skills indoors with the launch of the Square Golf Launch Monitor . This compact and camera-based device is designed to provide accurate ball and club data, catering to golfers who want to practice in smaller spaces.The Square Golf Launch Monitor is particularly notable for its compatibility with popular golf simulation software such as GSPro and E6 Connect, enabling users to enjoy virtual courses and driving ranges from the comfort of their homes. It also features built-in simulator capabilities, including 10 courses and a driving range, offering a comprehensive training experience without requiring additional subscriptions.The device’s lightweight design (470g with battery) makes it portable and easy to set up in various indoor environments. Additionally, its innovative Swing Stick accessory allows users to practice even in confined spaces where full swings aren’t feasible.About Square Golf Launch Monitor:The Square Golf Launch Monitor is designed for golfers of all skill levels seeking an affordable solution for accurate indoor practice. By utilizing advanced photometric technology, it delivers precise data on ball speed, spin rate, launch angle, and carry distance.For more information about the Square Golf Launch Monitor, visit YardstickGolf.com

