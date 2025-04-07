Western Cape Mobility on initiatives to introduce electric vehicles

The Western Cape Government is making good progress with initiatives to introduce electric vehicles into the province’s public transport and government fleets, with Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) and Government Motor Transport (GMT) leading the way.

With the province’s transport sector accounting for 28 percent of carbon emissions, replacing internal combustion engine vehicle with electric alternatives is vital to modernise the public transport fleets, improve service delivery, cut operational costs, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. It also supports the Western Cape Government’s Climate Change Response Strategy to prepare the province by 2030 for a rapid transition to electric. This will include both private and public transport, ensuring that the infrastructure is in place, and champion renewable energy as the primary source of energy for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles into public transport fleets

The quality bus service operated by GABS, and partially funded by the Western Cape Mobility Department, plays an important role in Cape Town’s public transport system. GABS transports approximately 230 000 passengers daily. In 2021, GABS commenced a pilot to test the viability and operational performance of electric buses in Cape Town, later deploying two additional vehicles for public passenger use and completing a feasibility study in 2023. In July 2024, following a successful pilot, GABS announced that it had signed a deal to acquire 120 electric buses to electrify nearly 10 percent of its fleet. Earlier this month, GABS took delivery of the first 20 electric buses, which will be followed by 100 more buses to be delivered over the course of 2025. The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has also installed 30 charging units, with two dispensers each, the largest of its kind in South Africa. The new buses were given a resounding thumbs up by passenger forums, and feedback from passengers and the public has been overwhelmingly positive thus far.

“As a key role player in Cape Town's public transport system, Golden Arrow Bus Services is leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by introducing electric buses into its fleet. In the public transport sector, the shift to electric vehicles is critical to achieving sustainable mobility for commuters and creating economic opportunities and job creation in various sectors of the province” said Isaac Sileku, Western Cape Minister of Mobility.

These vehicles also create opportunities for entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises, in the electric mobility sector. This takes the Western Cape closer to achieving its long-term vision of being a net zero emissions, climate-resilient and job creating province.

New energy vehicles into government fleets

GMT currently manages a set of electric vehicles as part of its permanent fleet. These vehicles are primarily utilised within its Electric Vehicle Pioneer Programme, an initiative designed to introduce public sector officials to electric mobility in practice and raise public awareness around clean transport solutions. While battery electric vehicles (BEVs) remain central to GMT’s long-term net-zero ambitions, its strategic approach has matured to reflect the complexities of South Africa’s current policy, energy, and market conditions. As such, GMT is transitioning its public fleet using the broader New Energy Vehicle (NEV) technology spectrum, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and BEVs, to incrementally reduce tailpipe emissions. GMT is now positively on track to reach this year’s milestone of ensuring that 2.5 percent of its total fleet comprises of NEVs.

Provincial charging infrastructure rollout

GMT has committed strategic funding to the development of foundational EV charging infrastructure, in alignment with its fleet de-carbonisation plans and the Western Cape Government’s Climate Change Response Strategy. This foundational network will be deployed at four GMT aligned locations. The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure, which has gone out on tender for the provision of charging stations. The appointment of a service provider is anticipated in the 2025/ 2026 financial year. Once in place, this rollout will support both government fleet needs and, in the longer term, contribute to broader public uptake of EVs.

Public and government fleets are leading the integration of electric vehicles in demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of New Energy Vehicle adoption. Transitioning these fleets will achieve significant emission reductions, while serving as a model for the private sector. “As the recent rollout of electric buses in urban areas, and the phased approach to the electrification of government fleets demonstrate, it is vital to mainstream climate adaptation efforts into infrastructure and service planning. This has the potential to maximise economic opportunities for businesses and residents of the province,” added Minister Sileku.

