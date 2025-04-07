Submit Release
News Search

There were 318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,271 in the last 365 days.

Minister Leon Schreiber opens new office in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Cape Town, 7 Apr

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will officially open the Home Affairs office in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre in Bellville, Cape Town.

All media are invited to join this event.

Details are as follows:

Date: 07 April 2025
Time: 10:00-11:00
Location: Corner of Bill Bezuidenhout and Willie van Schoor, Bellville, Cape Town https://maps.app.goo.gl/fn4VQ65MtJJH8WHN8

For media enquiries, please contact: 

Siya Qoza
Cell number: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister 
Cell number: 077 606 9702

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Leon Schreiber opens new office in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Cape Town, 7 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more