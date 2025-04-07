Minister Leon Schreiber opens new office in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Cape Town, 7 Apr
The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will officially open the Home Affairs office in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre in Bellville, Cape Town.
All media are invited to join this event.
Details are as follows:
Date: 07 April 2025
Time: 10:00-11:00
Location: Corner of Bill Bezuidenhout and Willie van Schoor, Bellville, Cape Town https://maps.app.goo.gl/fn4VQ65MtJJH8WHN8
For media enquiries, please contact:
Siya Qoza
Cell number: 082 898 1657
Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister
Cell number: 077 606 9702
