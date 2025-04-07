Minister Leon Schreiber opens new office in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Cape Town, 7 Apr

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will officially open the Home Affairs office in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre in Bellville, Cape Town.

All media are invited to join this event.

Details are as follows:

Date: 07 April 2025

Time: 10:00-11:00

Location: Corner of Bill Bezuidenhout and Willie van Schoor, Bellville, Cape Town https://maps.app.goo.gl/fn4VQ65MtJJH8WHN8

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell number: 077 606 9702

#ServiceDeliveryZA